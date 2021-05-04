The government decides to import 4 million tonnes of wheat





ISLAMABAD:

The government decided on Monday to import four million metric tonnes of wheat this year to meet domestic consumption needs and again “pressed” the national data collection agency to reconsider its methodology for calculating inflation. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin again asked the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to change its pricing methodology because it believed commodity prices were overvalued, officials from the Ministry of Finance and PBS told the ‘Express Tribune.

The PBS is under pressure because the government has not been able to control the prices of wheat, wheat flour and sugar which have doubled in less than three years. Led by Tarin, the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) made the decision to import four million metric tonnes of wheat. A summary will now be presented to the Cabinet Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for formal approval. The NPMC met two days after the PBS reported that inflation had skyrocketed to 11.1% in April due to rising food prices. This happened despite the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to personally monitor the prices.

The secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security informed the committee of the current arrangements to import wheat to build up strategic reserves and ensure a steady supply during the current year, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance. A summary will be presented to the CEC for the required approval in this regard, he added. At the current price of $ 301 per metric tonne, it will take $ 1.2 billion to import four million metric tonnes of wheat. The cabinet has already authorized the import of three million tonnes of wheat for 2021-2022, but Tarin has decided to increase the quantity by another million tonnes, a finance ministry official said.

It was decided that the government would import two million metric tonnes of wheat through the Trading Corporation of Pakistan and one million metric tonnes under the government-to-government agreement. The private sector will be allowed to import the remaining million tonnes by removing tariffs to lower import prices, it has been decided. At $ 301 per metric tonne, the landed cost of the wheat will be Rs 2,100 per 40 kg while after including transport and handling costs, it will cost Rs 2,400 at current market prices, according to a ministry official. National Food. Security and research.

In the first nine months of this fiscal year, Pakistan imported 3.6 million metric tonnes of wheat at a cost of $ 983.3 million, according to PBS. Total wheat stocks remaining across the country were less than 400,000 metric tonnes. The meeting was informed that for the year 2021-2022, wheat consumption is estimated at 29.3 million metric tons.

