



DRAWING. National Energy Council supports optimization of 1 million electric cooker program

Journalist: Philemon the Great | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The General Secretariat of the National Energy Council (DEN) has launched the use of electric induction cookers, marked by the provision of electric induction cookers to all employees of the DEN General Secretariat. The number of distributed induction cookers is 143 units. DEN Secretary General Djoko Siswanto said that the distribution of electric stoves for employees of the DEN General Secretariat is one of the efforts to implement the Great National Energy Strategy, namely to reduce gas imports. liquefied petroleum (LPG). In addition, this activity also aims to support the 1 million electric stoves program initiated by PT PLN (Persero) in 2021. “This action is a form of support for PLN which is launching the program of 1 million electric stoves in 2021. In addition, this activity is also an implementation of the Great National Energy Strategy that we presented to President Joko Widodo in as chairman of DEN, which is one of the strategies to reduce the rate of LPG imports, ”Djoko said at a virtual launch event on Monday (3/5). Read also: The Ministry of Industry ensures that the national industry is ready to produce electric cookers Djoko continued that the use of electric stoves is also a form of implementation of the Paris agreement signed by President Joko Widodo to reduce global warming and push back the target of 23% EBT mix by 2025. . Djoko pointed out that this initiation was a form of commitment of all DEN staff to contribute to the use of the acceleration of transition energy in Indonesia, and also a form of movement of Secretariat employees. General of the DEN as agents of change. It is claimed that the use of electric induction cookers has benefits not only for the users, but also for the development of the energy sector in Indonesia. Djoko also pointed out that electric induction cookers are environmentally friendly, healthy and comfortable, as well as more economical and efficient. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



