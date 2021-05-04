Jokowi orders strengthening of green and blue economy





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo wants the transformation of new and renewable energies to begin immediately. One of the efforts is being made by strengthening green economy or “green economy“. “Green economy, green technology, and green product it must be strengthened so that we can be competitive in the global market ”, he said. Jokowi at the opening of the National Development Planning Conference (Musrenbangnas) at the Jakarta State Palace on Tuesday (4/5/2021). Jokowi said that Indonesia must benefit from the development of the world which now leads to green economy. Also read: Speaking of Technological Developments, Jokowi: Be Careful, Don’t Just Be a User As one of the countries with the largest lungs in the world, he said, Indonesia can reap great benefits from the tropical forests and mangrove forests owned by the country. The government is already planning to create green industrial park or a green industrial zone to be built in North Kalimantan. This area is intended to use hydroelectricity of the Kayan River. “And that will produce green energy, new renewable energy that will be channeled to green industrial areas for green products to emerge from there. This is our strength for the future,” Jokowi said. outraged green economy, continued the president, Indonesia also has great power blue economy or “blue economy”. This is linked to the biodiversity in the sea of ​​the archipelago. Jokowi wants marine wealth to ensure the well-being of all. Also Read: Encouraging Economic Recovery, Jokowi Orders Government Spending Again Durability or sustainable blue economy, he said, it must be a priority program in all coastal areas of the country. “We must make wise use of this gift from God, improving the well-being of people while maintaining nature and sustainable production,” he said. Jokowi added that Indonesia’s economic growth must be inclusive and play an important role in solving the problem of the Sustainable Development Goals or sustainable development goals (ODD). Economic growth must also be an engine of equitable development and justice, both between regions and between villages and towns. “Economic growth must increase our MSME class and be more able to compete with products from other countries,” Jokowi said.

