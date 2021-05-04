RDA to convert to digital bank





KARACHI:

Roshan digital accounts will eventually be converted to digital banking services, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari.

In a meeting with Corporate Pakistan Group (CPG) founder Azfar Ahsan on Monday, he discussed the Monday issue and said the government was trying to discourage overseas Pakistanis from using illegal means. to transfer money to Pakistan.

“To achieve that, we have to match the ease of transfer and we are working on it,” he said. “With Roshan digital accounts, we are striving to introduce different incentives to reduce the indirect ways of transferring money to Pakistan.”

Responding to a question about assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by expatriates, he said that all-out efforts are being made to create a one-stop-shop operation, which will allow repatriation of funds and facilitate the conduct of operations. business.

Bukhari added that his department was trying to transfer the entire operation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan so that decisions could be made at a rapid pace.

Speaking of the criticism of the government restricting the importation of mobile phones, he stressed that the result of this decision would become visible as soon as three factories are established to produce mobiles locally.

Speaking of the tourism industry, the Prime Minister’s assistant said: “We have created the National Tourist Office and introduced a five-year action plan and a ten-year tourism policy.”

READ Why can’t governments control inflation?

He said the government further aspires to establish Integrated Tourism Zones (ZTI) in each province where all tourism-related infrastructure and facilities are available.

In this regard, the government has asked each province to create at least 10 ZTIs in each province, he said.

The special assistant expected a modest boom in the tourism sector over the next five to seven years, saying Pakistan’s tourism industry is emerging as the country’s largest segment. He stressed that his ministry is promoting public-private partnership for the tourism sector and creating several avenues for private investors to explore in the tourism sector.

“Huge investments have already started to flow into this sector,” he said. “To further promote tourism, a global ‘Brand Pakistan’ campaign will be launched in September 2021.”

Posted in The Express Tribune on May 4, 2021.

