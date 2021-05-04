Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on Governor of Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar, expresses concern over post-election violence





Violence in Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said: “Those affected must act in overdrive to restore order”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the governor of West Bengal to discuss political violence in the state and the deterioration of law and order after the vote count. At least 12 people have died in the post-election violence – a figure that may be higher than the number killed in election month. The Union’s Interior Ministry has requested a report on the violence. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted today that the Prime Minister has expressed “serious anguish and concern over an alarming law and order situation”. In a tweet tagging Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he also said: “I share serious concerns given that violent vandalism, arson. The looting and killings continue unabated ”. The Prime Minister called and expressed his grave anguish and concern at the alarming situation of law and order @MamataOfficial I share serious concerns @PMOIndia since violence vandalism, arson. looting and killings continue unabated. The concerned must act in overdrive to restore order. Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) May 4, 2021 A BJP leader appealed to the Supreme Court for an investigation into the violence by the Central Bureau of Investigation. In his appeal, he said BJP workers had been attacked and killed and women had been raped. BJP chief JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to the state starting today. He will meet with the families of party workers affected by the violence, the BJP said. Trinamool Congress advised the Prime Minister to stay focused on the coronavirus pandemic. Party leader Derek O’Brien tweeted: PM appeals to Governor of West Bengal on “political violence”. (Exaggerated 214%) Stop the stunts, Prime Minister. Work phones # COVID19India where????https://t.co/6uysFn4cQO Derek O’Brien | ‘(@derekobrienmp) May 4, 2021 In her speech to the people yesterday, Mamata Banerjee called for calm and accused the BJP of the violence. “Bengal is a peace-loving country,” said the chief minister, who has won a third consecutive term in the state. “During the elections, there was heat and dust … The BJP did a lot of torture, so did the CAPF. But I appeal to everyone for calm. Do not indulge in violence. If it does. there is a dispute, inform the police. The police must manage law and order, “she added. The BJP claimed that eight people – including party workers and members of their families – died in violence by Trinamool workers in six districts. One person died in Calcutta and another in nearby Sonarpur. Trinamool Congress claimed that two of their workers were beaten to death in East Bardhaman district. On Sunday evening, in an alleged clash between Trinamool and the BJP, a 55-year-old man was killed in Raina, also in the East Bardhaman district.







