COVID-19 Surge: As ship’s captain, Modi should take responsibility for this mess: Tejashwi Yadav

The pandemic got out of hand only because of the apathetic attitude of the Nitish government, the opposition leader told the Bihar assembly.



In the midst of the virulent second wave of the pandemic, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar Assembly and the leader of the RJD Tejashwi Yadav address The Hindu on the COVID-19 situation in Bihar, the politics of the opposition and the return of his father Lalu Prasad.

Based on official statistics, the number of active COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths in Bihar are lower than in many other states. Reports from the field, including the recent death of Chief Secretary of Bihar Arun Kumar Singh, point to a different story. What is the reality?

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar noticeably underestimated the numbers, whether it was the number of positive cases or deaths. But even if we rely on official statistics, it is alarming. For example, in April alone, 2.4 lakh new cases and 984 deaths were reported with a TPR (test positivity rate) of 16.1%. These are not just numbers. 984 precious lives have been lost due to the lack of proper treatment and medical infrastructure. COVID-19 has also reached rural Bihar. There are not enough beds, people are struggling to get oxygen. In the second year of this pandemic, Bihar is still struggling, with the first stage of pandemic management testing. It takes 7-10 days for reports to arrive. We have the lowest percentage of people vaccinated in the country. And all the while the chief minister is busy faking the numbers, which is very unfortunate.

Many experts have said that the current situation is the result of apathy towards medical infrastructure shown by successive governments. Are the opposition parties that were in power in previous years not equally blamed?

This is a fallacious argument. In Bihar, the pandemic got out of hand only because of the apathetic attitude of the Nitish government. For a while, although I agree with your assumption, Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister of Bihar for 15 years. Why are the positions of doctors, nurses and other paramedics always vacant? Why don’t we have enough beds? What has this government done over the past year to increase its medical infrastructure? How much money from PMCARE is invested in Bihar? Why do fans rot in warehouses? How long will this government blame its predecessors for its own failures?

There was enough warning on the second wave, but elections were held recently in four states and one UT. In October, Bihar also held assembly polls, where we saw you talking about very close public meetings. Looking back, do you think that if the opposition parties had taken a united stance, these public meetings could have been avoided?

If you remember correctly, we were the first and probably the only political party to write to the Election Commission asking them to postpone the Bihar poll. We were ridiculed by BJP-JD (U) and a few sections of the media as well. Since the Election Commission called for an election, we had no choice but to participate. It is completely unfair to question the opposition for every accident in the country. The government in the driver’s seat should also be called upon and held accountable. Even now, in West Bengal, amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections, all parties except the BJP have asked the club EC for the remaining four phases of the election. But the EC did not bother. We have been reduced to a procedural democracy of substantial democracy.

Over the past few days, we have seen a narrative between us and them, with state governments blaming the Center and the Center blaming them. Who do you think holds primary responsibility for this mess?

Never before in the history of independent India have we witnessed such discrimination against states by the Union government. In a pandemic, the Center has full power and control over resources, states find themselves begging for oxygen, test kits, basic drugs and vaccines. The Center dictates the policy states must follow. If he [Narendra Modi] can boast of every little achievement, so as the captain of the ship he should take responsibility for this mess as well. But then again, in a state like ours, even these limited resources allocated by the Center have been poorly distributed and poorly managed. The Nitish government has done absolutely nothing to strengthen medical facilities in the state. This so-called twin-engine government has only created a double problem for the state and both should therefore take collective responsibility for this abject failure.

It has now been more than five months since Nitish Kumar succeeded for the fourth time as Chief Minister of Bihar. The tension between the ruling party and the opposition has intensified. Last month we saw police entering the assembly. How is this fourth term different from its previous terms?

This is an absolutely dictatorial government. What happened at the Bihar Assembly is unknown. Lawmakers have been beaten and beaten by Patna police for peacefully protesting the passage of the draconian Special Armed Police Bill in the Assembly. For this, they were beaten black and blue at the behest of Nitish Kumar. He is trying to implement the RSS agenda by amending the Constitution which we will vehemently oppose. For a democracy to thrive, the voice of the opposition must be heard and welcomed, but Nitish Ji does the exact opposite. He stifles annoying voices.

Your father, Lalu Prasad ji, is released on bail. Will he be back in Patna and are we waiting for him to resume his political activities?

He is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS and is recovering at home. His health is our main concern because he has multiple comorbidities. His routine heart exam is long overdue. Given its vulnerability, we take all precautions. And he will definitely come back to Patna once we see his doctors.

Considering the victory of the TMC and the DMK and the failure of Congress to dent the recent Assembly polls, do you think they can no longer be the natural leaders of the opposition?

In these two states, the regional parties are a formidable force and have dominated for more than 3 to 4 decades. No one would deny the fact that Congress has a pan-Indian presence.