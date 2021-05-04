Tories to take Hartlepool as new poll gives SNP slim majority in Scotland





The fist of the French Minister of Foreign Affairs hits the elbow of Dominic Raabs during the arrival at the G7 A new bombshell poll showed the Tories were on track to wrest Hartlepool from Labor in Thursday’s crucial partial election competition, in what would be a historic victory for the ruling party. Survation survey for Hello Great Britain puts the Tories in the lead with a 17-point lead in HQ, which has been held by Labor since its inception in 1974. North of the border, the Scottish National Party appeared poised to secure a slim majority, according to a separate Opinium poll. He put the party on 51 percent, down 2 percent on an April poll, but still with enough support to form a majority government. Elsewhere, Alba frontman Alex Salmond has claimed he could have destroyed SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon during their dramatic fallout. If I wanted to destroy it, it could have been done. Meanwhile, the EU has stolen a march on Britain over a trade deal with India. The EU-India pact could be forged as early as this weekend, while the British government has only announced a strengthened partnership with India. Key points Show last update



1620108990 UK must protect Northern Ireland peace deal, US says The United States has no closer ally, no closer partner than Britain, but the Good Friday deal in Northern Ireland must be protected after Brexit, President Joe Bidens said on Monday , senior diplomat, during a visit to London. “Were connected. It is said often, but it is always important to reaffirm it,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference in Downing Street. Were bound by ties of friendship, family, history, shared values ​​and shared sacrifice. But between the heated talks about a special relationship, there was a warning that the 1998 peace deal covering the terms of the UK-Ireland border must be honored despite the problems since Brexit. Jon sharmanMay 4, 2021 7:16 AM 1620110507 EU steals the show in race for India trade deal The EU is set to steal a march on the UK in seeking a post-Brexit trade deal with India, as Boris Johnson has only announced a strengthened partnership with Delhi. Brussels hailed a clear momentum, with negotiations on a free trade agreement due to be confirmed as early as Saturday, threatening to put the UK on the slow lane in the negotiating race. The Prime Minister has pledged 6,500 jobs will be created in the UK through trade and investment deals with India focused on health, technology and vaccine development. The announcement comes ahead of a virtual meeting with Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister, on Tuesday after a dramatic outbreak of Covid-19 forced Mr Johnson’s commercial trip to be canceled. But it is certain that the enhanced partnership will be eclipsed by talks on a full-fledged trade deal between the EU and India, which will be confirmed in a few days. Jon sharmanMay 4, 2021 7:41 AM 1620112067 Rewild Oceans to meet UK net zero targets, campaigners say The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) and Rewilding Britain are calling on the government to treat this practice with the same urgency as reforestation in the fight against climate change. In a new report, campaign groups write that UK coastal waters cover 500,000 km2 and store around 205 million tonnes of carbon. The total is 50 million tonnes more than the carbon trapped in the entire UK stock of standing forests, the report adds. Jon sharmanMay 4, 2021 8:07 AM 1620112727 Poll gives Tories a 17-point lead in crucial Hartlepool by-election Boris Johnsons Tories are 17 points ahead in a crucial partial election battle for a Labor stronghold later this week, according to a new poll. The survey for ITV Good Morning Britain by pollsters Survation gives Jill Mortimer, the Conservative candidate in the North East constituency held by Labor since 1964, 50 percent of the vote in the region. That’s a huge lead over Labor candidate Paul Williams in the region, with just 33 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the Sir Keir Starmers party in the May 6 by-election. Jon sharmanMay 4, 2021 8:18 AM 1620113856 No free trade deal with India before fall, minister says Addressing the 1 billion investment deals announced with India, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News: This is a win-win for both countries. This is to help India cope with the immediate Covid crisis, but also to help India to rebuild better after the Covid crisis. The investment deals don’t equate to a free trade deal, but Truss said today’s announcement paved the way for further talks. We will begin negotiations on a full free trade agreement this fall. We want these negotiations to be completed as soon as possible, but of course we are looking for quick wins that we can win. Adam forrestMay 4, 2021 8:37 AM 1620114047 Starmer tries to manage expectations of local elections Keir Starmer has warned that rebuilding the Labor Party following the defeat of the 2019 general election is still an ongoing process, as he tries to manage expectations ahead of Thursday’s local and municipal elections. Sir Keir said Hello Great Britain today: I never thought, and I don’t think anyone realistically thought, that the Labor Party could go from the devastating defeat of 2019 to the worst since 1935 and fix it all in about a year or so a year and a half. Of course, it will take longer than that, but we are fighting for and we know that we have to win every vote for this election. Of the curtain money feud and other underhanded claims, he said: “There is a feeling at the top of the government that the rules don’t really apply to them. People don’t like it. Adam forrestMay 4, 2021 8:40 AM 1620114196 We climb a mountain, says Keir Starmer Keir Starmer has been asked if he will step down as Labor leader if his party does poorly in this week’s local election. I take full responsibility for the election results. I take full responsibility for everything the Labor Party does under my leadership, he told Sky News. My job as leader of the Labor Party is to rebuild the Labor Party from where we were in December 2019, with the worst result since 1935, into a position where we could win the next general election. It’s a mountain to climb, we climb this mountain. Adam forrestMay 4, 2021 8:43 AM 1620114821 G7 ministers to discuss action against threats from Russia and China The British government will seek on Tuesday to agree decisive action by G7 partners to protect democracies against global threats such as those posed by China and Russia. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will lead talks in London intended to lay the groundwork for a leaders’ summit in June. Britain’s G7 Presidency is an opportunity to bring together open and democratic societies and show unity at a time when it is more than necessary to address common challenges and growing threats, Raab said in a statement. Their first in-person meeting in two years is seen as a chance to bolster support for the international rules-based system at a time when he says China’s economic influence and Russia’s malicious activities threaten to undermine it. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was a need to try to forge a stronger global alliance, while stressing that he did not want to hold back China, but make sure it played by the rules. In the afternoon, talks will turn to Russia, especially on how to react to the maneuvers of a troop on the border with Ukraine and the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Raab said on Sunday he wanted the G7 to consider a joint rebuttal unit to tackle Russian disinformation and propaganda. Antony Blinken and Dominic Raab (Reuters) Adam forrestMay 4, 2021 8:53 AM 1620115187 Truss avoids questions about PM apartment renovation Liz Truss has claimed Boris Johnsons’ explanation of his Downing Street apartment renovation saga was very clear and put aside renewed questions about the sleaze scandal this morning. Truss told Sky News: I think these allegations and counter-rumors about what’s going on in No 10 are of very, very little interest to people across the country. She added: [Mr Johnson] spend every waking hour thinking about how we have treated Covid, our vaccination program and frankly it is a distraction from these really important issues that people care about. Pressed further on the renovation, Ms Truss said: The PM is very clear that he has covered the cost of these renovations, that he has worked with officials, which he has declared in accordance with the appropriate rules. Adam forrestMay 4, 2021 8:59 AM 1620115667 Khan wants the Olympics to return to London Sadiq Khan has said he wants to bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games back to London if he is re-elected mayor. Candidate Labors has promised to explore the bid to host the 2036 or 2040 games. The incumbent said: Not only would the future London Olympics bring the world’s best sportsmen to London, but it would help accelerate much-needed green infrastructure projects such as Crossrail 2 and the Bakerloo Line extension, bringing with them jobs and long-term investments. Local and mayoral elections will take place on Thursday. (Getty) Adam forrestMay 4, 2021 9:07 AM

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos