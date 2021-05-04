Prominent Turkish politician of imprisonment: my arrest is Erdogan’s revenge

Saladin Demirta, former co-chairman of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party and opponent of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, again denied all charges against him a week later, dies entirely linked to “terrorism” The Turkish Court of Cassation has approved a judgment against him. He is serving him in prison for 4 years and 8 months for a speech he stopped in 2013 during the “Nowruz” holidays in Istanbul.

In statements that die Al-Arabiya.net from his prison in the Turkish city of Edirne had pointed out by his lawyer, he said: “My arrest was carried out exclusively on the orders of Erdogan personally for the purpose of political revenge and all charges. against Mir lacks a legal basis and a specific criminal offense. “

Suppress and silence opponents

The prominent Kurdish leader commented on approving the Turkish Court of Cassation for a previous verdict serving him a prison sentence of four years and eight months, continued, One of the simplest functions of political figures is to talk to people , but this case is opposed by the fascist regimes of the government “, with reference to the ruling coalition in Turkey, to the justice and development parties led by Erdogan and to die membership of the” nationalist movement “led by the far right Devlet Bahceli.

In this regard, he also said: “Fascism demands that whoever speaks out be jailed and imprisoned for decades.” He is currently unlikely to be released, as was the case with prominent journalist Ahmed Altan, the last month Ankara was released under pressure from the European Court of Justice. For human rights, “whoever repeats dying demanded the immediate release of Demirta.

“Courts carry out Erdogan’s orders”

He also added: “I cannot predict my release. It depends entirely on political developments, but even if I remain behind bars, I will continue to stand tall as we fight with determination and determination. die Focus on the dishes. Die Execution of Erdogan’s orders will not order my release. “”.

He added: “The struggle of our masses will determine the day of my liberation, and the whole Turkish society is quickly under great pressure and faces many difficulties, which is why these circumstances do not arise only because the Kurds are limited. “

“Democratic change”

He also felt that “the next presidential and parliamentary elections could be a serious opportunity to find solutions to die to find the current problems. So it is very important for the opposition in the country to work side by side to bring about democratic change. “

In addition, Demirta declared, imprisoned since November 2016 and former candidate for the Turkish presidential elections, that “the HDP continues to die The opposition unit works because the rescue in the association of the company and its parties, without dying elections before their scheduled date. Summer 2023.

Early elections

He added: “Early elections can be held at any time as we face extreme poverty and economic crisis. With the intensification of injustice and the crisis of democracy, Turkey unfortunately faced a social explosion, although I do not think that it is possible to wait until 2023 to order the holding of elections. He will likely die of opposition ahead of time to be able to do so. “We can then agree on common principles and propose an alternative to the current authority.”

It is noteworthy that a Turkish dish in Ankara last week extended the trial of Demirta, who years after the party died he led before his imprisonment gained prominence to die for breaking the parliamentary majority, Erdogan’s party, having won 80 seats, enjoyed parliament in the first general election. In the summer of 2015.

Demirta and 107 other members of his party as well as foreign delegations from Europe and America took part in the process. However, the meetings were postponed to May 18 as Ankara imposed a complete shutdown following the surge in Ankara cases in the country for the coronavirus.

This process was linked to the protests in the town of Kobani, Demirta asked in early October 2014 when ISIS attempted to enter the Syrian town on the border with Turkey, also known as Ain al-Arab.