British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces € 1 billion deal with India





Boris Johnson (Image: Twitter / BorisJohnson) London : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced trade deals between India and the UK worth € 1 billion, including € 240 million by the Serum Institute of India (SII) for his vaccine activity. The announcement comes a day before he is scheduled for a virtual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Tuesday’s virtual summit will see the unfolding of a new enhanced trade partnership that should pave the way for a future free trade agreement. In the new package, Indian investments of around 533 million euros are expected, which will create around 6,000 new job opportunities. Transactions worth 200 million euros will support low-carbon growth. The investment also includes 240 million euros that the Serum Institute announced for the expansion of its business in the UK. The company is also targeting vaccine production in other parts of the world. SII’s investment will also support clinical trials, research and development, and eventually vaccine manufacturing. It will help the UK and the world beat the pandemic and other deadly diseases. The improved new trading partnership to be unveiled by Modi and Johnson on Tuesday will tackle several trade barriers, including lifting restrictions on UK fruit growers to export apples, pears and nuts for the first time. quinces in India. Johnson said: Like every aspect of the UK-India relationship, the economic ties between our countries make our people stronger and more secure … In the decade to come, with the help of a new signed partnership [on Tuesday] and a comprehensive free trade agreement, we will double the value of our trade partnership with India and take the relationship between our two countries to new heights. It has also been learned that the UK will help India with 1,000 ventilators to support the country in its fight against the deadly second wave of coronavirus. (Picture)







