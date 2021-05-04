Teachers and schools now become pedagogical facilitators





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo said the Covid-19 pandemic has provided extraordinary lessons, especially in the use of science and technology. Now, the role of teachers and schools is more that of pedagogical facilitators to achieve independent learning for their students. “Currently, the role of teachers and schools is more to facilitate education to facilitate free learning. Online educational services are popping up everywhere. Access to learning can be obtained from various sources,” said Jokowi at the opening of the 2021 National Development Planning Conference (Musrembangnas). Virtual of the State Palace, Tuesday (4/5/2021). President says Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated educational technology (edutech). According to the president, when government services, educational services can not be offline (outside the network), they should immediately switch to the use of online instruments. “When we need fast data, precise data, integrated data we need, that’s digital technology,” Jokowi said. The president encouraged ministries, agencies and local governments, as well as other stakeholders, to respond to challenges and opportunities that present themselves quickly and unexpectedly. “We have to be attentive to developments in science and technology,” Jokowi said. In response to this, Hendarman, acting head of the Cooperation and Public Relations Office at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemdikbudristek), said President Jomowi’s leadership would serve guide for implementing the free learning program. “We would like to thank the President for his support for advances in freedom of learning and for ensuring that learning during the Covid-19 pandemic continues,” he said. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Hendarman said, Kemdikbudristek had launched various programs under Merdeka Learning to support distance learning, including help with internet data quotas for teachers and students and the development of the digitization of schools. “We will continue to develop the free learning program, especially for 3T areas (borders, outermost, underdeveloped) which have not been exposed to much technology,” said Hendarman. Kemdikbudristek will ensure that the program is not limited to the purchase of electronic devices as part of the school digitization program. However, Kemdikbudristek will create a platform where teachers can easily download the curriculum and choose the curriculum as modules so that the learning process is much more efficient. Source: BeritaSatu.com

