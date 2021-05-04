



BERLIN A Turkish-German woman rose to fame on social media after a video of her greeting participants of the May 1 protests in Berlin from her balcony went viral. Turkish-German woman makes a splash on social media Ayse Sasmaz, who has lived in Germany for 46 years with her husband, told Anadolu news agency that she had generated significant media and public interest since the protests. "It was a sunny day, so I stepped out onto the balcony. People have gathered here because of May 1st. I saw someone waving to me. I couldn't quite recognize [them] because of the mask, but I thought he / she might be someone I know. I waved my hand, "she said. "They then blew kisses. I blew kisses. Then everyone around the square turned to me. I was happy. My husband warned me to go inside, but I continued, "she said. She said her relatives in London, France and Turkey texted her after seeing her on TV and social media, which made her very happy. Sasmaz also addressed his greetings to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. She said she loves the president and wishes him good health and happiness. * Written by Busra Nur Cakmak







