Donald Trump says he ‘can’t wait’ to make 2024 announcement at ‘right time’





Former President Donald Trump has said he “looks forward to” announcing his decision to run in 2024 at the “right time.”

When asked if he plans to run for the next presidential election, Trump told Candace Owens, “The answer is, I’m absolutely excited. I can’t wait to make an announcement at the right time.”

“As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement,” Trump said in an interview that is scheduled to air in full Tuesday night on Candace, the Owens Daily Wire talk show. .

If Trump officially declared his candidacy, he would be required to disclose his finances, and election laws would dictate how he could spend his money until the election.

“You know, for campaign finance reasons, you really can’t do it too early because it becomes a whole different thing,” he told Owens. “If not, I think I’d give you an answer you’d be very happy about. So we’re taking this very, very seriously. All I would say is, stay tuned.”

Former President Donald Trump has said he “looks forward to” the official announcement of his candidacy for the White House in 2024. Above, he addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 28 in Orlando, Florida. Getty / Joe Raedle

Owens joked about joining Trump as vice president on the 2024 ticket, to which Trump replied, “What a good choice that would be. That would be fantastic. You would be fantastic.”

“I guess I’ll take your word for it, that in 2024 Trump and Owens will be on the ticket,” Owens replied.

The former president also proposed to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to be his running mate in 2024.

Trump told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Thursday: “He’s a friend of mine. I approved Ron, and after I approved him, he took off like a rocket. He did a great job as a governor.”

“A lot of people like that – you know, I’m just saying what I read and what you read – they love this post,” Trump added. “But sure, Ron would be considered. He’s a great guy.”

In the interview with Owens, Trump also weighed in on Biden’s first speech to Congress last week and reacted to the negative reception Senator Mitt Romney received during his speech at the Utah GOP convention this weekend. , claiming he watched with “great pleasure” the senator “got booed from the stage.”

“People understand, you know they understand. They know the phonies and they know the people we affectionately call the RINOs,” Trump said. “But they know some phony people.”

