Head of the army in Riyadh before the Prime Minister’s visit





ISLAMABAD:

Army Chief of Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s crucial trip to Saudi Arabia later this week.

The army chief was received by Pakistan’s newly appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Lt. Gen. (retired) Bilal Akbar and Saudi military officials. He will meet with Saudi civilian and military leaders as part of what appears to be part of the preparations for the prime minister’s meeting scheduled for May 7.

The army chief’s visit and the prime minister’s upcoming trip are deemed as important as these developments suggest a thaw in relations between the two countries.

The resumption of high-level visits comes against a backdrop of quiet efforts by both sides to suppress the hiccups in their relationship. Frantic behind-the-scenes efforts ultimately led to a phone conversation between Prime Minister Imran and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman in March. It was the first contact between the two leaders in 15 months.

Prior to the phone call, the foreign ministers of the two countries also held talks to prepare the ground for the prime minister’s visit.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a long-standing strategic relationship which in recent years has encountered certain obstacles. The first real test of their relationship came in 2015, when Pakistan refused to send troops to join Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen. The relationship returned to some normalcy after Pakistan joined the Saudi-led Islamic military alliance against terrorism and sent former army chief Gen. (retd) Raheel Sharif to assist to the group.

When Prime Minister Imran took office in August 2018, Saudi Arabia extended a $ 6 billion financial package to Pakistan to shore up its depleted foreign exchange reserves.

However, relations between the two countries suffered another heavy blow after Pakistan first decided to attend a conference of Saudi Arabia’s rivals in Kaula Lampur. Islamabad had to withdraw from the summit after Riyadh warned of serious consequences.

Pakistan skipped the Kaula Lampur summit after Saudi Arabia assured it would convene the OIC meeting on Kashmir. However, this proposal never saw the light of day at the end of the tunnel, forcing Foreign Minister Qureshi to publicly criticize Saudi Arabia.

The relationship became so strained that Pakistan had to return $ 3 billion to Saudi Arabia. It was rare for Saudi Arabia to seek repayment of the loan, as on previous occasions Riyadh had either rolled over the loan or converted it to a grant.

But the change of government in Washington also seems to have led to a rethinking of Saudi strategy.

The Biden administration not only withdrew US support for the Yemen war, but also said Washington would not turn a blind eye to alleged human rights violations in Saudi Arabia.

The new US government’s intention to revive the Iran nuclear deal has also prompted Saudi Arabia to reconsider its strategy.

In the context of these developments, Saudi Crown Prince MBS said in an interview that his country wanted to have “good and special” relations with Iran. Pakistan immediately welcomed the statement by the de facto Saudi leader.

Officials said Pakistan is unlikely to receive financial support from Saudi Arabia on the balance of payments issue. Instead, the prime minister’s visit would focus on project finance and investment, they added.

