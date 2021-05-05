Prime Minister calls for speedy extradition of Nirav Modi, Mallya at India-UK virtual summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the swift extradition of economic offenders Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya from the UK during a virtual summit with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

They discussed the extradition of economic offenders and the Prime Minister [Modi] said economic offenders should be sent back to India as soon as possible for trial, Sandeep Chakravorty, deputy secretary (Western Europe) at the Ministry of External Affairs, told a press briefing.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel last month approved the extradition of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi after a UK court found him guilty of fraud and money laundering in connection with the National Bank of Punjab scam.

Nirav Modi is the second leading economic offender after former liquor baron Vijay Mallya whose extradition was authorized by a lower court in the United Kingdom. Mallya lost her extradition appeal in April 2020 and the opportunity to apply to the UK Supreme Court next month, but the UK government has claimed his extradition was hampered by a confidential legal issue.

Officials familiar with the Mallyas case say he has applied for asylum in the UK and it is unclear how long UK authorities will take to rule on his claim.

Prime Minister Johnson has said he faces legal hurdles due to the nature of the UK criminal justice system but he is aware of them and they will do everything possible to have these people extradited as soon as possible , said Chakravorty, without giving details.

Nirav Modi has been held at Wandsworth Prison on the outskirts of London since March 2019, when he was arrested on the basis of an extradition request to India. As in Mallya’s case, officials at the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are confident the UK High Court will reject Nirav Modis’ plea against his extradition as there is compelling evidence of fraud and money laundering. money against him.