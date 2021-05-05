Donald Trump mocks the new communication platform





Donald Trump launched a communications platform almost four months after being banned by most social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter.

The platform appears to be a simple blog on its website which, like other blogs, allows the former president to post comments, images and videos.

Comments online for the announcement, a Fox News exclusive, were sarcastically confused, but amused.

He finally figured out how … to post statements … on his website? Oliver Darcy wrote to CNN.

Aw. It got itself a geocities page, one Twitter user wrote, recalling the web service from the 1990s, others comparing it to WordPress or MySpace, popular platforms from the early 2000s.

“The swamp won! Lincoln Project mocks Trump in new ad

So that’s who bought AOL! wrote another on a similar theme.

The ability for readers to share and like his thoughts on Facebook and Twitter is surprisingly large on the new platform, but no way to respond or comment.

This is only a one-way communication, a source familiar with the space told Fox News. This system allows Trump to communicate with his supporters.

NARRATOR: It was a blog. https://t.co/uLdQe1lf1H

Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) May 4, 2021

The network also reports that the technology appears to be powered by Campaign Nucleus, the digital ecosystem designed to effectively manage political campaigns and organizations, which was created by Brad Parscale, former Trump campaign manager.

It’s unclear if this initial foray into social media is part of a larger plan to create a real platform to compete with the tech giants.

SPOILER: This “new communications platform” is a “website”. https://t.co/sTnF8RZkXI

Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 4, 2021

There are already alternatives to Twitter such as Talk and Gab, but none come close to the size of the major social media players.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell reportedly spent $ 1 million to launch his social media platform, frankspeech, which was mired in website errors and other technical glitches.

Since being banned from other social media sites in the wake of the violent insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and his exit from the White House two weeks later, Mr. Trump has relied on statements press to share his thoughts with the world.

It’s basically a personal blog for someone who can only think of 280 words. https://t.co/FilUD7TWZN pic.twitter.com/qaXnRhuAE6

Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) May 4, 2021

His new blog was launched just a day before Facebook’s supervisory board decides whether it will be suspended from the platform indefinitely.

Twitter said Mr Trumps’ suspension from its platform was permanent.







