MP’s judge touches on Jokowi’s attitude of not signing revised Corruption Eradication Commission law





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Danang Triatmojo TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Constitutional Court (MK) decided to reject the request for a formal revision of the revised Law on the Corruption Eradication Commission (UU), registration number 79 / PUU-XVII / 2019 submitted by former leaders anti-corruption institutions. However, a member of constitutional justice, Wahiduddin Adams has a dissenting opinion. Wahiduddin alluded to President Joko Widodo’s stance not to sign the revised KPK law. Whereas the lawmakers, namely the DPR and the President had previously agreed to make revisions. Jokowi did not lobby the KPK law and allowed it to automatically become law, as provided for in Article 20 paragraph (5) of the 1945 law which states that a common law that has been approved will become automatically law if not approved by the president. within 30 days. Also read: Kabulkan Constitutional Court Partial review of new Corruption Eradication Commission law: wiretapping and searches do not require adult permission “There is no definitive and convincing answer as to why President Joko Widodo did not sign the law a quo, so the ratification of the law a quo is based on the provisions of the article. 20 paragraph (5) of the NRI Constitution of 1945, “Wahiduddin said during a hearing at the Constitutional Court building in central Jakarta on Tuesday (4/5/2021). He alluded to Jokowi’s position on the KPK law along with his position on other regulations. The reason is that Jokowi never signed the revised KPK Law, but on the other hand, he immediately stipulated a number of implementing regulations for Law 19 of 2019. In fact, if the revised KPK law is not signed, the president usually needs time that is not immediately needed to promulgate regulations to implement the law. Also read: MK Judge Says Jokowi Prepares DIM For KPK Bill In Less Than 24 Hours, Even If He’s 60 Days “This is very different from the practice and context of several previous laws whose ratification was not in the form of the signature of the President. Whereas in general, the President still needs time which does not immediately stipulate the various implementing regulations of a law which he has not signed, ”he explained. We know that neither the president nor his representatives were able to provide an explanation for this question, even until the reading of the final verdict. Thus, Wahiduddin believes that the revised Law on the Corruption Eradication Commission is indeed flawed, has flaws and raises suspicion, as stated by the presidential expert proposed at this hearing, Maruarar Siahaan. “About this fact on several occasions, we asked for an official explanation from the presidential power, but until the end of the trial, there was no explanation at all,” he said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos