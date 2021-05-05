Everything you need to know about the Boris Johnson redecorating scandal

2020 has not been an easy year for Boris Johnson. Between negotiating a Brexit end date and adopting what some saw as a slow and confusing approach to dealing with the pandemic, the current British Prime Minister has suffered from a severe episode of COVID- 19, welcomed a baby and had to delay her marriage to the elder. Conservative Party Communications Leader Carrie Symonds.

So it might seem hard to blame the couple for doing what so many others did during the foreclosure and embarked on a home improvement project. Unlike the rest of us, however, whove has spent the last 14 months repainting walls or scrubbing home office furniture, Johnson and Symondss’s wallpaper choices have been subjected to a certain level of ethical scrutiny. .

Last week Great Britains Election Commission, an independent regulatory oversight body, has opened an investigation into allegations Johnson and Symonds paid to give their residence at 11 Downing Street (next to the Prime Minister’s offices) a lavish overhaul using undeclared funds from ‘one or more donors from the Conservative Party. According to Daily mail, an initial assessment by the Election Commission left the regulator satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that one or more offenses may have been committed.

The problem is an alleged 58,000 (roughly $ 80,500) of unreported Conservative funds used for renovations, although some UK media believe the actual number could be closer to 200,000 or more than $ 277,000. Either way, that’s almost double the annual renovation budget of 30,000 ($ 42,000) allocated to prime ministers living in Downing Street and a little more than the threshold of 500 ($ 700) above which everything loan or donation to a UK legislator must be declared within 28 days.

Although the source of the funding has raised ethical concerns, this is far from the only time that a PM has renovated Downing Street residences. The Blairs took a bit of heat in 2002 for their own expensive redesign, while David Cameron and Theresa May each brought their own family’s design preferences to the space respectively.

Details on the renovations themselves came out in drops and gray. the Independent reports that Johnson and Symonds bought 840-a-roll wallpaper ($ 1,165) inspired by the design aesthetic of Lulu Lytle, co-founder of the furniture maker Soane Brittany. A Tatler magazine profile alleges that other changes to the residence include vintage furniture for the nursery of the couple’s newborn son, Wilfred, and that Symonds also had the lobby and polished floors stripped. According to an anonymous visitor to the renovated apartment, the space is meant to be very different from the John Lewis furniture nightmare that defined Theresa Mays for furnishings.

This anonymous quote has turned this particular upscale UK department store chain in a flash point in the days following the outbreak of the scandal. Labor leader Keir Starmer held a cheeky photoshoot where he searched John Lewis and Johnson for wallpaper recently told the pressI love John Lewis as part of a larger denial of any wrongdoing. The brand also mocked its unexpected brush with the scandal on Twitter.

The Election Commission has yet to lay direct charges on who paid what to whom. But Dominic Cummings, who was ousted from the position of Johnson’s chief adviser in November 2020, added fuel to the fire last week in a recent blog post recounting the renovations.

The Prime Minister stopped talking to me about this issue in 2020 because I told him that I thought his plans for donors to secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, stupid, possibly illegal, and were almost certainly breaking the rules on the proper disclosure of political donations if they were conducted as he saw fit, Cummings wrote. I refused to help him organize these payments [and] my knowledge about them is therefore limited.

It remains to be seen what the Election Commission might find, where that paper trail might lead, and what impact it would ultimately have on the Johnson’s tenure. But if you’re worried about the logistics of upcoming renovations yourself, take comfort in knowing that your project at least (probably) won’t involve an ethics investigation.