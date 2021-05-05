Stanbul mayor faces investigation for ‘disrespect’ Mehmed the Conqueror





Turkish prosecutors have opened an investigation into the mayor of stanbul, Ekrem mamolu, over allegations he disrespected Mehmed the Conqueror by clasping his hands behind his back during a visit to his grave last year , AFP reported. He was attending a ceremony marking the anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul from the Byzantine Empire in 1453. mamolu is seen as a potential candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming elections of the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP). Interior Ministry spokesman Smail Atakl said the investigation was launched by city prosecutors into allegations that the mayor "disrespected the tomb of Mehmed the Conqueror." He did not explain how mamolu could have disrespected the shrine. After the news of the investigation, Turkish social media users ignited Twitter with photos mocking the investigation. A Twitter user shared the photo of an old woman kissing mamolu on the forehead with the caption Ekrem mamolu hit an old woman. Another user shared a photo of him next to a dog and said that the mayor of stanbul metropolitan municipality, Ekrem mamolu, is facing investigation for ignoring the sad dog sitting next to him and instead chatted on his phone. Prosecutors are also investigating separate allegations that the mamolu praised the criminals by visiting the co-chairs and some mayors of the pro-Kurdish opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP). President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has long portrayed the HDP as the political front of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an armed secessionist group classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and the United States. The party denies ties to the activists and says it is under attack because of its strong opposition to Erdogans' 18-year reign. Mamolu, who embarrassed Erdogan's ruling AKP by winning a controversial election in stanbul in 2019 that had to be renewed due to allegations of fraud, is no stranger to government inquiries. It is also under investigation for its opposition to Erdoan's flagship project, Kanal stanbul, which was designed to create an alternative to the Bosphorus Strait, an important global shipping route.

