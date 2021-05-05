Congress denounces Narendra Modi’s obsession with Central Vista project

While the ‘Sultan’ should have built hospitals and supplied oxygen to Covid patients, he is building a palace for himself, Congress said on Tuesday, questioning the thousands of crore rupees spent on the Central Vista project by Narendra Modi at a time when Indians are dying for want of treatment.

“Rs 13,450 crore for Central Vista. Or, to completely vaccinate 45 Indian crores. Or, for a crore of oxygen cylinders. Or, to give two families NYAY crore of Rs 6,000. But the prime minister’s ego is bigger than people’s lives, ”Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter, highlighting how the money spent on the project, which includes a new house for the Prime Minister and a new Parliament building, could have been used.

The project, for which Modi did a bhoomi pujan in December, has been classified as an “essential service” and work continues even though Delhi is on lockdown. The central public works department said the parliament building will be completed by November 2022 and the prime minister’s new residence will be ready by December 2022, according to PTI.

“Awaam ke paise se mauz karo (Have fun using public money). This is Modi’s state of mind, ”Congressman Shaktisinh Gohil said at a press conference.

“We know him from Gujarat. When he became Chief Minister there, eight bungalows near the official residence of the Chief Minister were acquired. Hundreds of rupees were spent on renovating the Chief Minister’s residence and a “sheesh mahal” was also built for Modi’s personal use. A luxurious bedroom with glass fittings; we don’t know what he was doing there. But he is used to living like sultans, ”added Gohil, originally from Gujarat.

Modi used to describe the UPA government as the “Sultanate of Delhi” before becoming Prime Minister in what seemed to be an insinuation that Congress was pro-Muslim. The Hindutva ecosystem relishes unflattering stories about sultans – Muslim emperors – building castles while ignoring mass suffering.