Special courts must be formed to adjudicate rape cases in 120 days





ISLAMABAD: The Justice Ministry sent out a summary on Tuesday for the creation of special courts that would conclude the trial of defendants in rape cases in four months, FYR News reported.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, the ministry forwarded a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.

The ministry proposed that the district and session judge courts be designated as special courts for expeditious trials of defendants.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, the creation of a special tribunal to try heinous offenses of rape is provided for in the Rape (Investigations and Trials) Ordinance, 2020.

Read more: President Arif Alvi promulgates anti-rape ordinance 2020

He said the summary will also be forwarded to the President and after its approval a notification will be issued which will be published in the Official Gazette.

Last year in December, President Arif Alvi enacted the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 which aims to severely punish sex offenders, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ordinance was finalized by the government in legal time following instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the ordinance, special courts would be set up to quickly adjudicate rape cases across the country. Courts will be required to close sexual abuse cases within four months.

The identity of the rape victim would be kept secret according to the order

