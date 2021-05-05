Letter: Trump encouraged racism





For the publisher

May 4, 2021 Updated: May 4, 2021 11:30 a.m.

DEPOSIT. The author of the letter says: “Racism has always been part of our culture, but former President Donald Trump encouraged racists in our country. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin)

Jacquelyn Martin, STF / AP

Racism has always been part of our culture, but former President Donald Trump encouraged racists in our country. He literally sent a message that racism is okay, as evidenced by the recent surge in violence against Asian Americans. Personally, I have been indirectly affected by this epidemic.

Trump has shown his racist tendencies by discriminating against people of color in the rental of his properties; strongly advocating for the conviction of the Central Park Five, who were ultimately found innocent and then declared themselves guilty again; embrace birtherism; the degradation of African nations; telling colored delegates to go back to where they came from; and branding Mexican immigrants as drug traffickers and rapists.

More recently, he hinted that China was responsible for the spread of COVID-19, calling it a “Chinese virus”. This has led to widespread violence against Asian Americans. Trump’s words are, at least, in part responsible for the increased incidence of racial violence in our country. The FBI has data that clearly shows an increase in prejudice when exposed to Trump’s rhetoric.

There are experiments to show that people in positions of authority have a direct influence on people’s actions. Milgram’s experience of obedience is one of the best-known examples of people being influenced by authority figures. Thus, it would appear that Trump has to take some responsibility for the current racial violence in our country.

Vince stein

Albany

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos