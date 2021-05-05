Ciamis deputy chief participates in Musrenbangnas, government work plan for economic recovery and structural reform 2022





Deputy Regent of Ciamis, Yana D Putra participated virtually in the Musrenbangnas. President’s 2022 work plan on economic recovery and structural reform Ciamis – Deputy Regent of Ciamis Yana D. Putra virtually attended the 2021 National Development Planning Conference (Musrenbangnas) with President Joko Widodo. The opening of the Musrenbangnas in 2021 was broadcast live on the youtube channel Bappenas RI and in the presence of the deputy regent accompanied by the assistant of the government and the welfare of the people, head of the BPKD, head of Bappeda at the ULP room from the Ciamis Secretariat, Tuesday (05/04/2021). This Musrenbangnas is an annual forum organized by the Ministry of National Development Planning / Bappenas with the aim of deliberating on the RKP project for stakeholders at central and regional levels in order to obtain inputs to improve the RKP project and to convey information on the direction of national development priorities for the next year. The activity was attended by all Governors, Regents / Mayors, Heads of Bappeda Province and Heads of Regency / City of Bappeda across Indonesia. President Joko Widodo, in his remarks, said the Covid-19 pandemic had provided extraordinary lessons in national development planning. “No matter how good the planning we do, we also have to be ready to make changes quickly, to adapt to challenges, to opportunities,” he said. “What has not changed is the main objective, namely for the well-being of the people, to move the nation forward, but the path often has to change. Because challenges and opportunities can change at any time, ”he continued. Jokowi said a synergy of national strength is needed to resolve the current issues. Starting from health problems, economy, discipline of health protocol, 3T and vaccination. “It takes the dynamism of all levels of government from the center to the regions, as well as the productivity of small and large industries to produce medical devices and drugs as well as the support of other countries,” he said. He said the work plan in 2022 still pursues economic recovery and structural reforms, with the main foundation being the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We must encourage the industry to be more advanced, all ministries and levels of the regions must work together because the industrial sector must improve food security and tourism must also work well,” he said. “We are one of the lungs of the world, therefore the progress of the green economy, green technology and green products must be prepared and ready to compete in the global market,” he added. At the same time, Minister of National Development Planning / Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa said the national musrenbang 2021 activities had been carried out virtually as a wise step to respond to the Covid 19 pandemic which is still raging until present. Suharso said the National Musrenbang is very important as an effort to produce a government work plan for 2022 that is responsive and capable of dealing with the challenges faced. Diskominfo Ciamis

