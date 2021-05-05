Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy writes to PM Modi on oxygen crisis | Hindustan Times





Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday called for urgent intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the oxygen shortage in the state which could jeopardize the treatment of patients with severe coronavirus disease (Covid- 19). In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Kumaraswamy cited the Chamarajanagar tragedy where 24 people died due to a suspected lack of oxygen at a government hospital in Chamarajanagar district on Monday. This morning, four more deaths were reported due to a similar shortage at a hospital in Gulbarga district. The two districts are at opposite ends of the state. Deaths in both districts were preventable. wrote the leader of the Janata Dal (secular). Kumaraswamy said there was panic in other districts of Karnataka following the two incidents, adding that some hospitals in Bengaluru town had been communicating frantically about the end of their oxygen supplies since Tuesday morning. Read also | 24 dead in Karnataka hospital, relatives allege oxygen shortage Hospitals in several parts of Karnataka, including the capital city of Bengaluru, have raised concerns about the oxygen supply shortfall. Some hospitals in Kalaburagi and Belagavi are asking patients to bring their own oxygen cylinders, according to the PTI news agency. An executive at Chaitanya Medical Center in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, told PTI that there was a life-gas crisis at the facility on Monday due to which patients had to be transferred to other hospitals. The former chief minister informed Prime Minister Modi that the districts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar need 70 tons of oxygen per day due to their volume of cases and the severity of infections, but that they do not managed to procure only an average of 20 tonnes per day. Read also | Covid-19: Karnataka reports 44,631 fresh infections, 292 deaths The contributions that I have personally received from people across the state and especially from districts like Tumkur, Belgaum, Dharwad and Hassan are alarming and indicate a growing crisis, Kumaraswamy wrote. He warned that a greater tragedy is likely to unfold in Karnataka if the state administration does not act quickly and receive support from the central government. The number of Karnatakas Covid-19 cases is approaching the 1.7 million mark which includes 16,538 deaths, 1,210,013 healings and 464,363 active cases, according to the health services bulletin. As many as 44,631 cases were reported on Tuesday, while 292 people succumbed to the disease and 24,714 were released, according to the bulletin.

