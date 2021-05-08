Joko Widodo makes a scene again, this time on Ambawang’s roast pork





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo made a scene again. This time it’s related to the government’s ban on people who celebrate Eid from going home or celebrating Eid in their hometown. This return ban is part of an effort to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Soon it will be Eid. Because it is still in an atmosphere of a pandemic, the government has banned returning to our homes for our common safety, said Jokowi, who appeared in a white long-sleeved shirt wrapped in a dark green foam bomber jacket. So far there is no problem. Problems arise when Jokowi tries to suggest people who celebrate Eid and want to celebrate it at home. He said that the desire for regional specialties can be made by ordering these foods online. Next, Jokowi mentioned the names of a number of foods, including bipang or Ambawang grilled pork. For those of you who run out of local specialties or usually come home to bring some souvenirs, feel free to order them online. Those who miss eating Gudeg Jogja, Bandeng Semarang, Siomay Bandung, Pempek Palembang, Bipang Ambawang from Kalimantan and others, just order. And the favorite food will be delivered to the house, ”Jokowi said. Few in the public regretted Jokowi’s statement regarding the roast pork. Celebrate Hari Raya Kemenangan Umat Islam (Lebaran) by serving the BIPANG Babi Panggang Ambawang menu. Kui Islam cap opo sir if you can tell? write the owner of the Twitter account @ yo2thok. Roast pork Lebaran ngendorse. What a mess who made the script, write @ panca66. Maybe it’s part of the National Insight Test? Anyone who does not order Bipang online is considered radical and intolerant. Yes or no? wrote @ DonAdam68. Account owner @_burnce uploaded a photo of a roasted pig’s head while writing a post, This is BIPANG. According to the instructions in your online message. Bipang Ambawang is a famous culinary and a mainstay of Ambawang District in South Kalimantan Province. This culinary serves roast pork in a way that produces a distinct, dry meat texture. The roast pork for Ambawang bipang is usually a young pig between 3 and 9 months old.[rmol]

