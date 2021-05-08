Connect with us

A European court has done him justice … Journalist persecuted by Turkey addresses Al-Arabiya.net

3 mins ago

A prominent Turkish journalist considered that the decision of the European Court of Human Rights handed down a few days ago, in which Ankara was convicted of violating their rights, was an “important step” after the satellite station, against which they worked during the state of emergency after the failure and the alleged coup attempt died in the power of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in mid-July 2016.

Journalist Bano Guven, who has been prosecuted by Turkish justice for years for publishing information relating to a parliamentary inquiry into corruption allegations against four former Turkish ministers in 2013, said: The decision of the European Court of Justice important because it is endorsed by the EU deals with the violations and violence that journalists face in Turkey and which are reported to the government. “

She added Al-Arabiya.net added: In 2014, I went to the Supreme Constitutional Court, the highest judicial body in Turkey, but it rejected my appeal regarding the lawsuits against me, I didn’t so had no choice but to resort. I finally decided to violate my rights. “

The journalist who worked for the satellite channel “AMC-TV” who die supported Kurds, added before its closure that “my case is an example of violation of the rights of journalists by the government and the violation of their fundamental rights is”. “Noted that” Ankara is trying to die Prohibit the work of journalists and prevent journalists from dying To report the truth. “And what is happening there.”

She also stressed that “Ankara realizes that the decisions of the European Court of Justice are late because it takes a long time to stabilize the violence and violations against journalists. Therefore, become yourself die Conditions for journalists in Turkey will not change anytime soon. “

Guven, who is now living in Germany and lives where she works, called on the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament to act harder over Turkey’s human rights violations by meddling in Turkish affairs.

I had no choice but to go to the European Court of Human Rights, which ultimately ruled that I had violated my rights

Bano guven

In this context, she said: “In many cases Ankara has to die. We must remember to respect these rights, for example in the case of the famous businessman and human rights defender Osman Kavala and the former co-president of Salah Demirta. the Democratic Party of Pro-Kurdish Peoples and other prisoners in Turkish prisons. “

She added: “I believe that freedom of speech in Turkey will continue to decline over time, especially with the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections coming up and the declining popularity of the Justice and Development Party in Turkey. power like them in different countries. are trying ways to put more pressure on journalists and opponents to restrict their freedom, especially through social media, and as a result. This will place further restrictions on them. “

The European Court of Human Rights convicted Ankara last Tuesday for violating the rights of a well-known journalist, die said she refused to qualify as a refugee after leaving Turkey because she was there found some sort of “surrender,” she said.

Judicial judges of the Council of Europe unanimously found in his case that Turkey had violated Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights, freedom of expression guaranteed. The same court convicted Turkey in a second case of violation of the rights of a former HDP member after her parliamentary immunity was revoked in 2016.

Turkey was fined 1,500 euros “in costs and expenses” for the journalist who did not seek compensation and who worked as a presenter years ago. With 5,000 euros in moral damages and 4,000 euros in costs and expenses for the former member of the pro-Kurdish party, Velez Keristjioglu Demir.

Usually, the European Court of Justice routinely condemns Turkey for human rights violations, especially after the attempted coup of July 2016, which was followed by a complete purge of the military, justice system, media and NGOs that Ankara owns. court in this regard are not binding.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

