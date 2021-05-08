



THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) U.S. Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, two of the Republican Party’s most controversial figures, kicked off their America First Rally tour on Friday with a sort of Trump-centric revival for MAGA loyalists at the ‘a Florida retirement community festival.

The rally appeared to be an attempt to position the two conservatives as the populist successors of the former presidents.

Tell me, who is your president? Greene screamed after stepping out onto a ballroom stage in front of hundreds of supporters dressed in Trump t-shirts and red Make America Great Again hats.

Asset! the maskless crowd of retirees clad in red MAGA shouted back.

Joking that he was a branded man in Congress … but a Florida man, Gaetz called former President Donald Trump the undisputed leader of the Republican Party.

Today we send a strong message to the weak establishment of both parties: America First will not go away. We’re going on tour, Gaetz said. It is no longer the red team against the blue team. It’s the establishment against the rest of us.

Gaetz presented himself and Greene as establishment challengers and successors to populist Trumps.

They lie about us because we are telling the truth about them, Gaetz said of the establishment.

The indoor rally came just a week before Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg faced a deadline to strike a plea deal that could lead to damaging information against the Florida congressman. Gaetz alluded to the investigation by referring to what he said were distorted descriptions of himself as someone throwing wild parties with beautiful women.

The two Republican members of the House of Representatives have been criticized in recent months, but for different reasons.

What began as an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and whether Gaetz paid women and a minor in exchange for sex has grown into a broader examination of public corruption. Federal investigators are investigating whether Gaetz and his associates attempted to secure government jobs for some of the women. They are also examining Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana industry.

Greenberg, a former local tax collector, has been charged with trafficking a minor for sexual purposes and is facing the May 15 deadline to strike a plea deal with prosecutors. If he does, Greenberg might be in a hurry to cooperate with federal investigators and provide damaging information against Gaetz.

Greene, a congresswoman from Georgia, was dismissed from her congressional post last February for inflammatory social media posts expressing racist views, pushing absurd conspiracy theories and endorsing threats of violence against elected officials.

The controversies made no difference to the 300 supporters, mostly retirees, who crowded into a hotel ballroom to listen to them. A long line outside the hotel with people who couldn’t get in once the ballroom had reached capacity. The Villages, which was the fastest growing metro area in the United States last year, has been a Republican stronghold for decades and is often a go-to destination for Republican presidential candidates.

Inside the ballroom, supporters danced and applauded Laura Branigans Gloria and other 1980s hits and waved their arms, singing aloud the lyrics to Queens We Are the Champions, before the politicians don’t take the stage.

At least a half-dozen muscular security guards dressed in identical olive shirts stood in the room.

John Peil was in the crowd. He described the rally as a great way to end a day of golf.

De Greene, Peil said, she was a great woman who wasn’t afraid to take on Democratic lawmakers in Congress. There was a double standard between when Democrats run into controversy and Republicans, he said.

They also use a double standard on the two of them, Peil said, referring to the two House members. It’s always the Conservatives who catch the dirt, and it’s always the Liberals who walk away freely.

Zach Hussein and Josh Labasbas held up a black banner reading Anti-Facist Action outside the hotel where the rally was being held until a police officer politely asked them to leave at the owner’s request. A passer-by said to them: Go back to Cuba.

This version corrects the spelling of Marjorie Taylor Greenes’ first name.

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP







