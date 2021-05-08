Xi says China fully supports IOC work





A man wears a protective mask amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in front of the giant Olympic rings in Tokyo, Japan on January 13, 2021. [Photo/Agencies]

The President also has telephone talks with counterparts from Sierra Leone, DRC China stands ready to continue working with the International Olympic Committee to support the Tokyo Olympics and strengthen its vaccine cooperation to jointly ensure that athletes can participate safely in the Games, President Xi Jinping said on Friday. . Xi made the remark during a phone conversation with IOC President Thomas Bach. He praised the IOC’s efforts to promote the robust development of the Olympic Games and fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and said it had provided positive energy for global cooperation against the virus. Xi said China regularly conducts preparatory work to host the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. He assured the IOC President that China is fully convinced of the success of the Games as planned and that it is ready to work with the IOC as well as the international community to ensure that these events will be safe and excellent. Bach praised China for its great achievements in various fields, saying it had played an important role in global cooperation against the pandemic and economic recovery. The IOC considers collaboration with China extremely important and wants to intensify its vaccine cooperation with it, he added. He reaffirmed that the IOC opposes the politicization of the Olympic Games and fully supports China by hosting the Games on time. Bach said he is confident that the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will set an example for the world in combating the pandemic, promote the development of winter sports and make a significant contribution to the Olympic Games. Also on Friday, Xi had phone conversations with Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone. During his meeting with Tshisekedi, Xi said it was China’s firm strategic choice to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries. Commending its bilateral ties, Xi said China supports the DRC to assume the rotating presidency of the African Union and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with it to deepen China-Africa cooperation in the areas of the African Union. construction of free trade zones, public health and peace. and security and climate change. China supports the African continent in the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and works to lobby for the international community to support Africa’s development, he added. . Tshisekedi said his country maintains the one-China policy and remains committed to friendship with China. He thanked China for its anti-pandemic aid and vaccines to African countries and said the African side wanted to ensure further development in Africa-China relations and in the China-Africa Cooperation Forum. During his telephone interviews with Bio, Xi stressed the need for China and Sierra Leone to continue their traditional friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and promote common development as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country. establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Bio called China a very good friend of Sierra Leone and the African people, and said his country steadfastly pursues the one-China policy and resolutely supports China in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and its territorial integrity.

