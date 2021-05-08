Imran for inclusion of more recovery schemes in PSDP – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stressed the need to include more development programs in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) to create jobs and run the cogs of the economy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the incorporation of new development projects into the PSDP to help generate economic activity and create employment opportunities, a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Chairing a meeting on the recommendations of the PSDP for the next fiscal year, the Prime Minister instructed the authorities concerned to finalize the proposals until the next meeting in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister of Industries Khusro Bakhtiar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Dr Waqar Masood and senior officials.

Managers must finalize recommendations for the coming years

The meeting discussed issues related to the use of funds for ongoing development projects under the PSDP during the current fiscal year, a development program for the next fiscal year, the establishment of priorities for new programs and reviewing the status of ongoing projects.

However, citing an official document, Dawn reported that the government has yet to meet its target of using PSDP funds in the current fiscal year.

The report says federal development spending fell 22.5 percent to 264 billion rupees this year, from 340 billion rupees in the first nine months of last year. The provinces, however, have maintained their development programs, as related spending has increased by around 2% to 390 billion rupees, from 382 billion rupees in the first nine months of last year.

A few days ago, the Prime Minister said that the next budget will focus on gross domestic product (GDP), inflation and development projects. The government should prepare a development-oriented budget for the year 2021-2022, in which improving the rate of GDP growth and combating inflation would be the main areas of intervention, he said.

Pay special attention to development projects and inflation control measures when formulating the next annual budget, Khan said. In addition to ensuring the completion of ongoing development projects, new projects should be designed according to the needs of the public, he added.

Posted in Dawn on May 8, 2021

