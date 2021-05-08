Donald Trump Jr. Miffed that Twitter called his Jimmy Carter tweet confusing





Donald Trump Jr. tried to insult President Joe Biden on Friday by comparing him to former Democratic President Jimmy Carter.

And, to paraphrase every villain in Scooby-Doo, he would have gotten away with it had it not been for this meddling from the social media platform.

It all started when the former eldest son of President Donald Trump decided to comment on the many articles that compared the current president to Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Considering Carter only served one term (the same amount as his father), Trump probably thought this tweet would hit libs where it hurts.

Biden isn’t the next FDR, he’s the next Jimmy Carter.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 7, 2021

However, this simply prompted many Twitter users to point out the differences between Donald Trump Sr. and Carter.

Nobel Peace Prize:

Jimmy Carter – 1

The Trump Family – 0 https://t.co/Yk0SgNnkCH

– Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 7, 2021

Trump isn’t the next Jimmy Carter, he’s the next Idi Amin in exile. Or Saddam hiding in a hole in the ground. https://t.co/OjxKEudJ7q

– Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) May 7, 2021

What better compliment? A kind, Christian man who faced the fallout from a corrupt administration, believed in diplomacy, won a Nobel Peace Prize? https://t.co/f0yDBS83pH

– Lisa Braun Dubbels (@lisadubbels) May 7, 2021

Trump Jr. not only got drenched, but made Jimmy Carter a trending term.

However, he was not happy with how Twitter described the reaction to his tweet: People are confused by a Tweet from Donald Trump Jr., saying that President Biden is not the next FDR, it is the next Jimmy Carter.

Anyone who is supposedly “confused” by my tweet below should probably read Biden’s awful job report today, then take a look at the rise in commodity prices we’re seeing and finally google “the inflation Jimmy Carter “. .. Things will mean a lot more to you! https://t.co/ZJ6142EJIE pic.twitter.com/77bqHP2ubh

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 7, 2021

PS: @Twitter’s silly description of the trend is just further proof that they are nothing but a Super PAC for Democrats.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 7, 2021

But his goal of controlling the message failed, as people laughed at his attempts to take over libraries.

Trump Jr. is fighting Twitter’s description of a trend he started https://t.co/bj32jwx9SO

– Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) May 7, 2021

just like Carter, Biden inherited most of the country’s problems from the previous president and it takes over 100 days to undo four years of bad policies. . . https://t.co/3hClTy4rIo

– Ms. Marya E. Gates (@oldfilmsflicker) May 7, 2021

Jimmy Carter wasn’t a good president, but that’s a weird defense of this tweet. Carter took office long after the onset of stagflation, and he appointed Paul Volcker, the guy widely credited with beating stagflation, as Fed chairman. https://t.co/CEBCE0bSg2

– German Lopez (@germanrlopez) May 7, 2021

