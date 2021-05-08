Cost-prohibitive EVD use could generate more controversy





ISLAMABAD: Electronic voting machines (EVMs) touted as the ideal solution to election rigging, outcome disputes and other poll-related controversies will cost over Rs 100 billion. But despite these huge expenses, they are unlikely to be the solution to ending electoral conflicts and controversies, experts say.

Experts raise serious questions about the transparency and credibility of elections organized through EVDs and believe that their deployment could make the electoral process more open to manipulation and falsification.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is a staunch defender of EVMs and wants them at all costs for the next general election, ignoring the equally vigorous rejection of most opposition parties. Before reaching a general political consensus on the matter, the government is ready to issue an ordinance to this effect.

Meanwhile, the opinion of the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), considered the most critical of all, has still not been forcefully expressed publicly. After all, it is the ECP that will control the use of EVMs if they are ever introduced.

How will a project that has been envisioned to eliminate all manner of election-related controversies end it when even the mere official rhetoric of its creation drew immense opposition from political parties – the real players who cast dust on the credibility of the elections, President of the Parliamentary Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency (Pildat) Ahmed Bilal Mehboob told The News when contacted. The most difficult task is to restore people’s confidence in EVDs before using them, otherwise more controversy will be generated.

He describes the whole idea as redundant and says it would lead to the waste of a huge amount of money. This will not solve the unique problem of modifying the results, but rather will produce new problems and exacerbate disputes over pre- and post-election activities. The powerful influence polls before and during they are held, which EVMs cannot prevent. Even the simplest Results Transmission System (RTS) technology would have been deliberately rendered inoperative in the 2018 general election.

Former ECP Secretary Kanwar Dilshad told this correspondent that serious questions about the transparency of elections under the EVM system would arise. In a country like ours which has a high rate of illiteracy and unavailability of electricity for thousands of villages and uninterrupted power supply even in urban areas, GVEs will not be able to function. Having these machines is a bad idea unless full preparations are made in advance. But the government seems in a hurry for unexplained reasons.

The Pildat chief says that it has also been claimed that operating EVMs will be easy by changing its programming, installing chips, etc. The most relevant issue raised by these tools is the transparency of elections, he said.

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob said that there were also other issues like lack of staff training, dust proof storage facilities for EVMs etc. Importantly, Pakistan’s extreme temperatures will be another issue to be reckoned with.

He estimates that around 120 billion rupees will be needed to bring about 350,000 EVM into operation. Making so many machines would be a daunting task to accomplish, he said. It is incomprehensible why the government is in such a rush to bring in EVMs no matter what when all political parties vehemently reject the proposal, he adds.

Pildat chief said India took 22 years to introduce EVDs. He first used these machines in Kerala in 1982. The success of the EVMs in India prompted many Pakistanis to give the EVMs undue credit for conducting the relatively less controversial Indian elections.

Kanwar Dilshad says that ownership of the EVM project must be taken by the ECP, which is only possible if he gets the lead role. It should be the ECP that should manufacture the EVMs. In our case, the government initially handed over the task to the Ministry of Science and Technology, which is not acceptable.

He says a week ago he sent a 15-page report on EVD to the President of Pakistan, the speaker, the Chief of Staff of the Army and others, explaining the whole concept and its feasibility. He also visited India in 2010 and met with officials from the Election Commission to study the EVM system. He says Pakistani high commissions told him EVMs could be interfered with by installing chips.

The former ECP secretary said that in the event of a post-election dispute, voting materials, including ballots, are produced in courts or tribunals if and when necessary. However, no such material will be available when using MVE as it will be essentially a paperless exercise.

Kanwar Dilshad says India spent more than two decades to finally use EVMs in a national election. On the other hand, we seem in a great hurry as if we are desperate to achieve a goal by introducing EVMs in general elections. This kind of indecent haste creates suspicion about the government’s very intentions rather than showing sincerity about the use of EVDs.

Meanwhile, two experts, working in departments under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, say election results will be available minutes after the polls close if electronic voting machines (EVMs) are used in polls.

They say EVMs will ensure transparency and accuracy in the counting of votes as well as a speedy ballot unlike paper voting which takes a long time and inconveniences voters. They say voting on EVMs is very simple, just tap the designated spot on the machine.

Dr Kamran Lateef, Senior Researcher, National Institute of Electronics, and Ahsan Malik, Head of Research and Development Laboratories at COMSATS University, are part of a team of experts committed to the local development of EVDs for their subsequent mass production so that they can be used in general elections.

In separate conversations with The News, the two experts declined to name other members of the government team, saying their identities were classified.

One of them said their effort was to keep the price of an EVM under Rs 100,000. He said its international selling price is Rs1m / Rs.8m. Some private sector actors are also working on the development of GVE to compete with the government.

Dr Kamran Lateef said automation is being introduced around the world and Pakistan cannot escape it. Someday he has to do it too, he said. When asked about the possibility of tampering with EVMs, he said there were no two opinions about how to manipulate if the man behind the machine and the system was dishonest and deceptive.

Dr Kamran Lateef said using EVDs ensures that no votes are wasted. He said question marks were initially raised over the use of EVDs in India because no impressions were available on the votes cast. The problem was subsequently resolved.

Ahsan Malik told The News that there will be dedicated control over EVMs as in the case of every mobile phone, refrigerator, freezer, etc. The programming of EVM cannot be altered by any external element and there will be no problem of transparency of the electoral process, he said.

He said the model of the machine the team is working on would also leave an impression in the nearby ballot box after a voter exercises their right. Thus, a digital recording of votes would be available in the EVM while the manual recording would be in the ballot box, he said, adding that these types of machines were used in Estonia. Ahsan Malik said that in Ireland voters rejected EVDs because they did not believe their votes had actually been cast as they did not get anything as proof.

Ahsan Malik said that in the event of a dispute, digital and manual recordings could be compared and counted. The voter identity will remain secure and the election result will be available from EVMs within seconds.

He said another option was for voters to be able to receive digital receipts or printouts from EVMs with passwords that they can later use to verify on the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) website whether the candidates they voted for actually got their vote. This would be possible after the ECP had uploaded data from all EVMs to its central database. Regarding the life of EVMs, he said the effort is for them to remain in service for four to five general elections.

Ahsan Malik said that since EVMs would not be linked to the Internet, the chances of them being hacked or intruded would be non-existent. It remains to be determined with the National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) whether it would be able to upload offline voter data to EVMs. Naturally, an EVM to use for a specific voting booth would only contain the data of voters who received that point by the ECP for voting, Ahsan Malik said.

After the development of the prototype, the ECP, who is the end user, will receive demos on the machines. Mass production of EVDs will only happen after the nod to PCEs.

