Covid and Indo-Pacific region stand out at Modi-Johnson virtual summit | India





NEW DELHI India and the UK are set to adopt a 10-year strategic plan that would guide the two countries’ ties in key areas of global concern, including healthcare and climate action. They will also focus on strengthening trade as well as defense and security ties, based on strong and dynamic people-to-people exchanges. The new ‘Roadmap 2030’ strategic plan will be announced on May 11 at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson. India and Britain enjoy a deep historical relationship, which takes on new meaning after London decides to separate from the European Union and establish strong independent relationships with emerging economies such as India. Britain has also shown keen interest in ties with the Indo-Pacific region following the rise of China and the rapid emergence of a multipolar world. Analysts point out that with the center of gravity of the world’s economic power gravitating towards the Indo-Pacific, the former European colonial powers, including Britain, France and Germany, are reorienting their foreign policies towards this region. emerging, shedding their old concentration mainly in the direction of the Atlantic alliance. India is a major pivot in Europe’s rediscovery of Asia. As expected, the two leaders will discuss Covid-19 cooperation and global efforts to fight the pandemic, an external affairs ministry said in a statement ahead of the summit. Already, the Serum Institute of India, based in Pune, manufactures the AstraZeneca vaccine, under the Covishield brand in India, in partnership with the University of Oxford in Great Britain. Separately, the British Foreign Office also announced on May 2 that the UK will send an additional 1,000 ventilators from its surplus stocks to support India’s fight against Covid-19. “The terrible images that we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring bond between the people of the UK and India,” Johnson said. “I am deeply moved by the wave of support that the British people have given to the Indian people and I am glad that the British government has been able to play our part in providing vital assistance. The UK will always be there for India in his efforts. hard time. “ But the dialogue between the two leaders is expected to go far beyond collaboration in the politically sensitive health sector. India is part of Britain’s Integrated Defense, Security, Development and Foreign Policy Review – a post-Brexit vision document, inclined to forge links with the Indo-Pacific region. Britain sees the Indo-Pacific region as the geopolitical center of the world. Previously, London had announced that Johnson’s summit with Prime Minister Modi “would unlock opportunities in the region”. The UK is also asking for a partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations 10 Nations Economic Union, an initiative that is part of ASEAN’s New Delhi policy to the eastern act. With China as the elephant in the room, the British aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth will join its NATO allies in showing the British flag in the South China Sea, a major component of the Indo-Pacific region.

