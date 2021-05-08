Navy calls for improvements from shipyard in pursuit of 355 ship target – United States

WASHINGTON – The United States must repair and modernize its four public shipyards and improve its shipbuilding and maintenance capabilities to maintain its strategic advantage in the face of a growing Chinese navy, the vice admiral who oversees the yards said Thursday. naval forces to lawmakers.

Our ability to deploy combat-ready ships and submarines begins in our public and private shipyards and ship repair facilities around the world, said Vice Admiral William Galinis, who heads Naval Sea Systems Command, to members of the House Armed Services Committee subcommittee on preparation for a hearing on the maintenance of ships and submarines

Since the publication of its Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Plan in 2018, the Navy has called for repairs and updates to the country’s four aging shipyards, which would help it pursue its goal mandated by the Congress of a fleet of 355 ships.

According to Naval, the plan includes dry dock repairs, restoration and relocation of shipyard facilities, as well as replacement of aging and deteriorated equipment at Norfolk Shipyard in Virginia, Portsmouth Shipyard in Maine, in Puget Sound Shipyard in Washington and at Pearl Harbor Shipyard in Hawaii, according to Naval Marine Systems Command.

Originally built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Navy’s public shipyards are not effectively configured to maintain and modernize nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, according to the site. Web orders.

The target of 355 ships was enacted in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 to help the navy maintain its global presence, especially as China becomes increasingly aggressive at sea. For example , since 2012, China has claimed and militarized the small islands and reefs of the western Pacific in order to promote its territorial claims in the South China Sea, which are not recognized by international law.

Admiral Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, said last week that the navy must maintain its presence overseas because the Chinese navy may start treating Taiwan as the island of Hainan as if it were their own. .

When will they think they are in a position of advantage to potentially move? Gilday said. We must advance the forward forces in order to raise sufficient doubt in the minds of the [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] that it is not the day today.

A fleet of 355 ships would roughly match the current size of the Chinese Navy, which the Pentagon estimates at around 350 ships compared to the US fleet of 296.

China has long had a much larger shipbuilding capacity than ours, Galinis said, which has helped the country surpass the United States as the largest navy in the world.

But that goal may not be achieved without increasing the U.S. shipbuilding and maintenance capability in both the public and private sectors, said Representative John Garamendi, D-Calif.

The Navy has operated at an untenable pace, maintaining the global presence it maintained 25 years ago with a much smaller fleet today. Rigorous and timely maintenance means we can have more ships at sea at any time, the congressman said. As the administration envisions a larger fleet of warships, we must ask ourselves if an already struggling shipyard company has the capacity to support them.

Thursday’s testimony came a week after House and Senate lawmakers introduced the Provision of Infrastructure Assistance in Ports, Yards and the Americas Act of 2021, or the SHIPYARD Act, which would provide $ 21 billion. dollars over 20 years to support the Navys 2018 plan and an additional $ 4 billion to the private shipyards that support the Navys fleet.

Updating the shipyards would benefit the building of new ships and also help the navy maintain its ships throughout their lifespan, Galinis said.

Almost 70% of our fleet at sea today will still be in service in 2030, he said. Our ability to effectively maintain these ships and submarines is critical to meeting the Navy needs that our nation needs.

While the fate of the SHIPYARD Act remains undecided, Garamendi has said Congress will write certain timelines within which we expect you to meet targets in the National Defense Authorization Act 2022, which sets out annual spending. and political priorities for the Pentagon. He also asked Galinis to provide five-year plans on the services needed to modernize the shipyards.

