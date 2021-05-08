Prime Minister Imran Khan blacklisted Shahbaz for political revenge: Marryum Aurangzeb





LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb said the name of party chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, was never on the Exit Checklist (ECL).

In a statement released here on Friday, in response to the statement by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhrys, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had added the names of his political opponents, including Shahbaz Sharif, to the blacklist in revenge Politics. Shahbaz Sharif’s name has been blacklisted based on allegations of billions of money laundering, but nothing has been proven in any court, she added.

She said it was illegal for the government to blacklist Shahbaz Sharif. She said the names of terrorists and anti-state people were on the blacklist. In view of Shahbaz Sharif’s travel request, the court allowed him to travel abroad for once, the PML-N spokesman said, adding that the foreign funding case was an open one. and closed money laundering billions against [PM] Imran Khan.

She said not catching the culprits of the flour scam, sugar thieves, BRT Peshawar, Malam Jabba theft and money laundering of billions of dollars of foreign funds was a real joke with the law. It is a joke with the law that the culprits who stole 122 billion rupees in LNG and 500 billion rupees in drugs were not arrested, she added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos