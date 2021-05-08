Delaware man accused at Capitol Riot had ‘infected mind’ by Fox News Donald Trump lawyer Argues – CBS Philly





PHILADELPHIA (CBS / CNN) – Lawyer for a Delaware man charged in the Capitol Riot is speaking out. Anthony Antonio’s lawyer said his client was brainwashed by Fox News and President Donald Trump.

Antonio’s lawyer also says his client feels cheated.

READ MORE: Philadelphia mother pleads to find the driver who hit her son in a hit-and-run, the guardian angel who found him

“All they’ve done is watch Fox TV and feed on misinformation. Previously, he had no political aspirations or interests. I didn’t know much about Trump, and just sitting there and having your mind infected – much like COVID attacks a person’s physicality and ability to resist – this disease called ‘Trumpitis’ l’ has infected, ”lawyer Joe Hurley said.

Antonio’s lawyer says his client was advocating for peace and trying to keep people from storming the Capitol, and not belonging to the prison.

Antonio, his lawyer said, had lost his job when the pandemic started and for the next six months he constantly watched Fox News. Antonio developed what his lawyer called “Foxitis” and “Foxmania,” and believed the 2020 election lies of Fox News and then President Trump.

“He believed what was given to him,” Hurley said.

READ MORE: Philadelphia beer company Evil Genius is giving away free beers to those who get vaccinated in May

Many defendants of the Capitol riot blamed Trump for their actions, with little legal success. Some judges have also expressed concern that the right-wing media continue to anger Trump supporters.

Antonio allegedly shouted threatening statements to police, poured water on an officer dragged down the steps of the Capitol and got hold of a riot shield and gas mask, according to court documents. Antonio then briefly entered the Capitol through a shattered window and turned around broken furniture, according to court documents.

In an interview with the FBI, Antonio said he witnessed the assault on DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone. Antonio said he met Fanone’s eyes, who begged him for help, and saw “death” in Fanone’s eyes.

“I didn’t help him when I should have,” Antonio told officers. He said he wouldn’t be able to get Fanone’s image out of his head.

Antonio is charged with five federal riot related crimes, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and destruction of government property. He hasn’t pleaded yet.

MORE NEWS: Friday night in New Jersey looks like something out of 2019 as restrictions have been relaxed

(Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos