PM Modi has assured Tripura all his help to fight the COVID crisis: Deb

The Guardian

India hides its Covid crisis and the whole world will suffer

The Modis government had a choice between saving lives and saving face. He chose the latter of the workers cremating people who died from Covid-19 in a crematorium near Siliguri on Tuesday. Epidemiologists estimate that the death toll reported by the country is only a fraction of the actual figure. Photograph: AFP / Getty Images A few years ago, as Narendra Modi came to power, I worked on an investigative report on India hiding his malaria deaths. While traveling from the tribal Odisha to the Indian Ministry of Health in New Delhi, my colleague and I saw thousands of cases disappear: some malaria deaths, first noted in handwritten local health records, are not never appeared in central government reports; other deaths from malaria magically turned into deaths from heart attacks or fever. The gap was huge: India reported 561 deaths from malaria that year. Experts have predicted the actual number to be as high as 200,000. Now that Covid is ravaging the country, desperate Indians have taken to Twitter to ask for oxygen cylinders or beg hospitals for an open bed. The crisis has been exacerbated by governments withholding critical information. Between India’s long history of concealing and undercovering deaths from the disease and its much more recent history of restraining and suppressing the press, the Modis administration has made it impossible to find precise information on the taken viruss in the country. Blocking this information will only hurt millions of people in the country. It will also hamper global efforts to stop the Covid-19 pandemic and new variants of the virus on the Indian border. Epidemiologists in India and abroad currently estimate that the country’s authorities have reported that the death toll from Covid-19 was around 222,000 at the time of publication is only a fraction of the actual number. The director of the US-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated that India only detects three to four percent of actual cases. Other experts say the total number of excessive deaths in cities such as Mumbai is proof that there could be 60-70% more deaths from Covid-19 than the government admits. There are several reasons why India could be preparing the books on Covid deaths. On the one hand, the total failure of the public health system makes it difficult to take into account the millions of bodies that pass through hospitals, clinics and those who die at home. Despite becoming one of the largest economies in the world, India has historically spent a dismal share of its GDP on healthcare, with an investment of around 3%, compared to Brazil (9%) or the United States (17%). But systemic failure is only part of the puzzle. The ruling Indian government party touted its success in tackling the virus early on in the pandemic and has never given up on that narrative. As bodies burned in funeral pyres across Uttar Pradesh in April, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of state and a key Modi lackey, claimed everything was under control and repeatedly refused to ‘announce new lockdown measures, even though he himself had contracted Covid-19. This negationist rhetoric occurs at almost every level. Like India’s pain-free approach to malaria or tuberculosis, its Covid obscuration suppresses bad news in order to bolster the country’s international image and the government shares its national stance. Not all countries have health systems in difficulty. Some people in fact sometimes over-count deaths from other viruses in order to obtain more humanitarian aid. But undercounting disease is, in many ways, far more sinister. The Modis government had a choice between saving face and saving lives, and chose mass death. India’s obfuscation of Covid removes ‘bad news’ to bolster its image, and government shares national stance While disease underestimation is a long-standing problem in India, the attack on freedom of the press is much more recent. Since Modi came to power in 2015, the freedom of India’s expansive media culture has declined dramatically, according to sources such as Reporters Without Borders. In recent years, the government has sued or prosecuted several media outlets and journalists, citing defamation or other even more dubious justifications. Controversial laws such as the Information Technology Act 2000 allow what appear to be increasingly frequent, and patently arbitrary and politically motivated, crackdowns on freedom of speech and the press. Indian journalists tell me that they are often asked to self-censor their reporting on the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as what they say on social media, for fear of inciting the anger of the government. Many were understandably angered last week when India’s central government allegedly forced Twitter and Facebook to remove posts criticizing the government’s Covid measures. Meanwhile, India continues to be one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and more than 165 journalists are believed to have died from Covid-19 while covering the crisis itself. (Last month, Kakoli Bhattacharya, an Indian journalist who worked as a press assistant for the Guardian, died of Covid.) With no reliable information on Covid from their own government, Indians rely primarily on social media and foreign reports for the story of what is really going on. The result is a public health nightmare for India and also, I fear, for the global community, which just like many countries breathe a sigh of relief, could face yet another Covid wave including new variants. We can learn from other epidemics what it might look like: India was one of the last countries to eradicate polio and is one of 15 countries that still have significant numbers of people with leprosy. India also has the third largest HIV / AIDS epidemic in the world. India, struggling with diseases that have been eradicated or vastly improved elsewhere, is leaving a backdoor to global public health threats and costing billions of dollars in disease burden. These health crises are also hurting international travel, trade and other economic indicators, creating new challenges not only for India but also for its allies. India likes to present itself as the largest democracy in the world and use that moral authority to protect its position in the global economy and the international diplomatic community. But with a black curtain separating the reality of the Covid-19 crisis from the country from the rest of the world, India’s position and authority are in danger. If the country continues to choose political expediency over transparency in the days to come, the Indian people, who strive to protect their families, are the first victim, but far from the last. Ankita Rao is Editor-in-Chief at Guardian US