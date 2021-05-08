PPP calls for panel of experts for toothless electoral reforms – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) hinted on Friday that it might not sit with Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on proposed electoral reforms.

Calling the parliamentary committee on electoral reforms a toothless body, PPP secretary general and former Senate speaker Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the committee had neither mandate nor power.

He said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisars said the committee was formed on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khans means the president is under the dictation of the prime minister.

Mr Bukhari said the prime minister could only ask but not lead Parliament. Mr Khans’ actions did not show that he wanted to establish a working relationship with the opposition, he said, explaining that it was necessary to establish a working relationship with the opposition before to form the committee.

PTI leaders stress need for dialogue

The PPP leader reminded the government that he had already formed a committee on electoral reforms, headed by Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, but that this committee also had no mandate or power.

However, the PTI government again announced on Friday that it wanted reforms of the electoral system with the introduction of the latest technologies to bring transparency and credibility to the electoral process.

According to the central leadership of the PTI, the government wanted to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs) to help increase the confidence of voters, political parties and civil society in the electoral process. Prime Minister Khan had called on the opposition to sit with the government on electoral reforms and restore the credibility of the elections.

PTI central leader and former minister of national health services Aamir Mehmood Kiani said electoral reforms were the only solution to complaints about election rigging. Our government is determined and we will implement reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency and credibility to our elections and strengthen our democracy, he added.

According to the PTI chief, Prime Minister Khan observed that questions about the credibility of the results had been raised after every general election except the 1970 poll. He claimed the government had asked the opposition ever since. one year of cooperating with her for electoral reforms.

Mr. Kiani said that all technical issues related to the use of EVDs could be resolved with the start of the dialogue process. It was high time the government and the opposition got together to engage in a dialogue on electoral reforms.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill called on all political stakeholders to come forward and sit down with the government for electoral reforms. He said Prime Minister Khan had been very supportive and vocal for more than two decades to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral system. He said the prime minister made the decision in principle that the next general election would be held on the basis of electoral reforms.

PTI lawmaker Sher Ali Arbab said political consultation was needed to introduce EVDs that would ensure quick and early results instead of waiting until midnight.

The federal government has proposed a series of amendments to the Constitution, laws and the 2017 Election Law as part of its electoral reform program.

Posted in Dawn on May 8, 2021

