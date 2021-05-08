Jokowi invites people to buy Gudeg, Pempek and Bipang





Jokowi’s invitation to buy bipang ambawang (grilled pork) sparked an uproar on Twitter. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that prior to Eid, which is still in a pandemic atmosphere, the government banned going home for mutual safety. Jokowi also urged the public to shop for local food during the 2021 homecoming season. “For the ladies and gentlemen who lack regional specialties or who usually return home to bring souvenirs, don’t hesitate to order them. online“Said Jokowi in a video broadcast on private television channels, which has gone viral on social networks (medsos), in particular Twitter, Saturday (8/5). He also invited people to buy various regional foods. That’s just it, hidden in Jokowi’s invitation to buy bipang. It was clearly a sensation in the timeline Twitter. Warganet (surfer) also reminded Jokowi if the bipang was roast pork. It is therefore not appropriate and even haram for Muslims to eat these foods. “Those who miss eating hot yogya, chano de Semarang, bandung dumplings, Palembang pempek, Borneo ambawang bipang and others, just order,” Jokowi said. Locals’ favorite foods can be delivered to their homes, Jokowi says. “Or if we send gifts or gifts to distant families, clothes, souvenirs and various other types of goods, just order them and send them in person. online so that it can be accepted by our family or friends wherever they are. “ Previously, the government issued a policy prohibiting people from returning to their homes before Idul Fitri 1442 Hijriah. The re-entry ban is in effect from May 6 to 17, 2021. Joint forces have been deployed to isolate travelers on various routes and deform those who do not carry Covid-19 free documents.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos