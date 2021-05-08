Trump’s Justice Department searched for phone records of Washington Post reporters





WASHINGTON The Justice Department confirmed on Friday that it had searched for the phone records of three Washington Post reporters for calls they made for three months in 2017 as they reported on Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the Post, which first broke the news, Post reporters Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller, as well as Adam Entous, who no longer works for the paper, were told in letters dated May 3 that the government had requested a court order to access the information. for calls between April 15, 2017 and July 31, 2017.

The newspaper said that towards the end of this period, the three had written an article on classified U.S. intelligence interceptions then stating -Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., Spoke about the Trump campaign in 2016 with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

The subpoenas sought documents that would show who the reporters had called and how long their conversations lasted, but not what had been discussed. The letters indicated that the subpoenas were for Nakashimas’ work, cell phones and personal phones; Millers work and cell phones; and the Entous cell phone, the Post said.

Justice Ministry spokesman Marc Raimondi confirmed the contents of the letters in a statement.

“Although rare, the Department follows the procedures set out in its Media Guidelines policy when seeking a legal process to obtain toll statements and e-mails without content from members of the media in connection with of a criminal investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of classified information, “the statement said. mentionned. “The targets of these investigations are not the recipients of the news media, but rather those who have access to the national defense information that provided it to the media and therefore failed to protect it as legally required.”

He said the media search for documents was rare and only happened after all reasonable attempts had been made to obtain the information from alternative sources.

Department of Justice policies require the approval of the Attorney General before requesting subpoenas for such telephone and electronic recordings. A ministry spokesperson said Post reporters’ files were searched in 2020, when William Barr was still President Donald Trump’s attorney general. Barr declined to comment on the Post.

Government officials have said they are looking for such information in hopes of identifying sources who have leaked classified information, but the assignment of journalists’ phone tapes is rare and controversial.

Post’s acting editor Cameron Barr criticized the move in a statement: We are deeply troubled by this use of government power to seek access to journalists’ communications. The Justice Department should immediately make clear the reasons for this intrusion into the activities of journalists doing their jobs, an activity protected by the First Amendment.

The Post reported that the letters revealed that Justice Department attorneys had also obtained court approval to search for email addresses the reporters had accessed, but did not obtain those files.

In 2013, under the Obama administration, then Attorney General Eric Holder met with news outlets to demand changes to long-standing guidelines for seeking information in the media after revealing that the Justice Department seized tapes for more than 20 phone numbers used by Associated Press reporters and sought a court order to obtain emails from a Fox News reporter.

But the Justice Department said it would look for journalists’ files as a last resort.

Pete williams

