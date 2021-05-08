Green Drive reaches new heights

Its base, Qiqing Forest Station, is 2,900 meters above sea level and is the highest forest station in Qilian Mountain National Park, one of China’s top 10 pilot national parks.

Work on the parks began in 2015, with the aim of further protecting local ecosystems and wildlife.

In August 2018, a pack of wolves pursued Zhao and his colleague Ma Xu for about 5 kilometers as they patrolled the forest on motorbikes. The wolves sprang from a hill next to their route and followed the two rangers for more than 10 minutes, the chase ending when a truck approached.

“We jumped off the motorcycle and rushed into the truck,” Zhao said. “We were surrounded by 11 wolves. It was very scary. The driver hit the horn for a long time. We kept yelling at the wolves and eventually scared them.

“The experience was deadly, but sweet for me. I have worked as a ranger for almost two decades. For me, nothing better than seeing the land I have protected become greener and home to more wildlife. “

The construction of the national park, which is part of China’s comprehensive strategy to improve the environment and achieve the goal of ecological civilization, has boosted animal populations and biodiversity in the Qilian Mountains, which lie within the border of Qinghai and Gansu provinces.

In August 2019President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed the importance of ecological protection of the Qilian Mountains.

“The Qilian Mountains are a vital shield for ecological security in the western part of China,” he said. “It is a positioning in the national strategy.”

Xi made the remarks at a horse farm during an inspection visit to Gansu, when he also expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of nature conservation work in the region.

Serious threats

Qilian Mountain National Park covers 50,200 square kilometers, 68 percent of which is in Gansuand and features landscapes of forest, grassland, desert and wetland.

Most of the 10 pilot parks have a central protected area and a general protected area. Regulations are stricter in central protected areas, with commercial activities, such as tourism, prohibited and other forms of human activity reduced to a minimum. This even applies to local residents, who are displaced from the main protected areas of the parks.

The main protected area of ​​Qilian Mountain National Park, 27,500 km2, accounts for 55 percent of its total area.

The mountain ecosystem faced serious threats from overgrazing, tourism, mining and commercial logging dating back to the 1980s. By the 1990s, their natural resources were overexploited by more than 500 companies. mining and 150 hydroelectric plants, according to Gansu provincial government.

With the launch of the pilot national parks, the ecosystem of the Qilian Mountains has recovered steadily, although threats to the mountain environment have not been completely eradicated.

Economic Information Daily, a newspaper affiliated with the Xinhua News Agency, reported that large-scale illegal coal mining continued to devastate the environment of the Qilian Mountains and reported that a company was suspected of making billions yuan through illegal coal mining in the past. 14 years.

The government of Haixi Prefecture, where the mine is located, sent a special team to investigate the case and Qinghai the provincial government sent a special inspection team a day after it was reported.

Two senior officials from Haixi Prefecture were dismissed for breach of duty to monitor illegal mining in the Muli coal field in the Qilian Mountains, the provincial government said at a press conference .in 2020.

Liang Yanguo, member of the prefecture Party committee, and Li Yongping, head of the Muli coal field management office, were dismissed from their post and are under further investigation, according to the provincial disciplinary inspection commission.

Three other officials from the local supervisory services in Haixi were also removed from their posts and under investigation.

Since 2017, the central government has conducted two rounds of environmental inspections, including one in the Qilian Mountains.

Illegal mining and commercial logging in the mountains have been banned and tours that could damage the environment have been suspended. Shepherds were also moved from the main protected area of ​​Qilian Mountain National Park.

Wang hongbo, director of the park management office, said 114 mines were closed in 2018, all facilities and buildings were dismantled or removed, and 25 ecosystem-threatening tours were altered due to concerns environmental.

The improvement of the environment has seen the revival of the population of some endangered species. Images of Tibetan donkeys, blue sheep and yellow Mongolian gazelles, animals not seen since the 1990s due to overhunting, have been captured repeatedly by infrared cameras in recent years.

Zhao said rangers were four times more likely to encounter a blue-eared pheasant now than 20 years ago, with the odds of seeing a blue sheep seven times greater.

With three other rangers, he protects wildlife in 427 km2 of forest. They patrol the region 21 days per month and each cover more than 30,000 km per year, nearly three-quarters of the Earth’s circumference.

Preserve ecosystems

Other areas have also seen their ecosystems recover and have gained better protection thanks to China’s efforts to establish nature reserves.

When delivering a report at the opening of the 19th CPC National Congress in 2017, Xi said the country, as part of an effort to build a beautiful China, will develop a system of natural reserves composed of mainly from national parks.

This idea had its genesis in 2005, when Xi was the Party secretary of Zhejiang Province. In August of the same year, during a visit to Yucun, a village of From Zhejiang Anji County, Xi praised the local government for stopping mining activities and closing cement factories to deal with a serious pollution problem.

During the visit, Xi presented his famous development theory that “clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”, which later became known as the “two mountain theory”.

The philosophy of green development is changing the country, with action plans to tackle air, water and soil pollution introduced in recent years and its environmental protection law. the hardest ever deployed.

Ecological civilization was also included in the CPC Constitution as a principle of development during the 18th CPC National Congress. It was the first time in the world that a ruling party promoted green development in its charter.

In June 2020, the Council of State unveiled a directive on nature reserves, with national parks as a major component, aimed at ensuring systemic protection of natural ecosystems, relics, landscapes and biodiversity, as well as safeguarding security. ecological country.

Xi has personally reviewed plans for four of the 10 pilot national parks, including those of Mount Qilian National Park, according to Yang weimin, deputy head of the Central Leading Group on Finance and Economic Affairs office, and demanded that the integrity and original state of ecosystems be preserved.

“The goal is to return about 215,000 km2 of land to nature, to give about 2% of China’s territory to giant pandas, Siberian tigers and Tibetan antelopes, and to give our future generations a larger area of ​​land. pristine land, ”Yang said. at a press conference on the sidelines of the 19th CPC National Congress.

Booming wild animals

The National Forestry and Grassland Administration said in 2019 that construction of the 10 national parks would be completed on schedule, adding that some had already made significant progress in ecological and wildlife protection.

In Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, which spans the border of Jilin and Heilongjiang provinces, Siberian tigers and Amur leopards, two species listed as critically endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List, have seen their populations increase over the past two years. years.

Zhang Shanning, deputy head of the park’s management office, said 10 Siberian tigers and six Amur leopards were born around this time.

In Giant Panda National Park, home to more than 80 fragmented habitats scattered across southwest China Sichuan province and Shaanxi and Gansu Northwest provinces, 319 cases of illegal use of forest land, 621 cases of commercial logging and 462 criminal cases of hunting and wildlife trade were prosecuted or administrative sanctions in 2019.

Improve livelihoods

The resettlement of residents of the main protected areas of most national parks is accelerating.

Almost 2,900 residents were displaced from the main protected area of ​​Mount Qilian National Park by Gansu province, Wang said.

They include Shepherd Kang Yongsheng and his family, who have been relocated November 2017 with other inhabitants of the village of Nangou.

Wang said the government gave a shepherd from each family a job as a ranger or meadow in the national park. Work, with government grants, pays 100,000 yuan ($ 14,240) a year, equal to the amount they could earn by raising livestock.

Kang’s son and daughter-in-law are now working as taxi drivers in Zhangye, Gansu, and the family’s living conditions have improved considerably thanks to its relocation.

With decades in the company of wildlife, mountains, grasslands and rivers, Kang said he enjoys working as a ranger.

“Now, every time I see the soft clouds floating in the air, and the blue deer and sheep quietly drinking water on the river bank, a strong sense of peace and pride overwhelms me,” did he declare. “I guess it was because of the love of the mountains, which I made at home.”

SOURCE China Daily