Trump can legally live in Mar-A-Lago, according to Palm Beach





Topline

Officials in the city of Palm Beach, Florida will not prevent former President Donald Trump from living at his Mar-a-Lago club, the Palm Beach Daily News reported on Friday, after residents of the city walked away. object to Trump moving in after leaving White. House due to the terms of the 1993 club agreement.

Former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago December 28, 2016 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Washington Post via Getty Images Key facts

Trump decamped to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House in January and has maintained the club as his official residence ever since, but some Palm Beach residents have argued he was not allowed to do so under an agreement stating that club members cannot stay there. for more than seven consecutive nights or 21 days per year.

Trump’s lawyer at the time of signing the 1993 deal said Trump was a member of the club and would not attempt to live there, but there is no language in the final deal that says explicitly whether or not the real estate mogul could legally reside there. .

After conducting a legal review of the matter in March, City of Palm Beach attorney John C. Randolph determined that Trump would be legally allowed to live at the club under the city’s zoning code as long as ‘he was seen as an employee of the company, which outweighs the lawyers. argued that it is.

Palm Beach City Council heard the question at a meeting in February, but did not make a final decision on whether the president could live there, although council chairman Margaret A. Zeidman , said she didn’t believe Trump was violating the deal and got together. the criteria for a bona fide employee who would allow him to reside in Mar-a-Lago.

Palm Beach City Manager Kirk Blouin told the Daily News this week that council members had subsequent discussions with Randolph about Trumps ‘residence and did not object to the lawyers’ determination according to which Trump is an employee of Mar-a-Lago and legally entitled to live at the club.

The City of Palm Beach has no action to take at this time regarding the Trumps Residence, Blouin told the Daily News.

Crucial quote

lf [Trump] is a bona fide employee of the club, with no specific restriction prohibiting former President Trump from residing at the club, it appears the zoning code allows him to reside at the club, Randolph wrote in the February memo .

Key context

Trump spent a lot of time in Mar-a-Lago during his presidency to make the club the Winter White House and changed its primary address to the club in 2019 from Trump Tower to New York. Since taking up residence in Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, Trump has frequently met with Republican politicians and key figures on location in Florida, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), The Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who tweeted on Tuesday that he had just had dinner with the club’s ex-president. Trumps new life at Mar-a-Lago has been without some of the perks that came with his presidency, however: a helipad established at the club to accommodate Marine One has been demolished.

Tangent

Trump might breathe a sigh of relief that the city isn’t against his living in Mar-a-Lago, but he is reportedly planning to leave this weekend after a Mother’s Day brunch to spend the been to his club in the cooler climates of Bedminster, New Jersey.

Further reading

