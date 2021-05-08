Boris Johnson calls on UEFA to allow UK to host Champs League final

BORIS JOHNSON has urged UEFA to move the Champions League final to the UK – for the sake of the fans.

Turkey will be on Britain’s Covid Red List, so Chelsea and Manchester City supporters will face ten days of costly hotel quarantine upon their return from Istanbul after the May 29 show.

5 Boris Johnson is desperate for UK to host Champions League final on May 29 Credit: Reuters

And Prime Minister Johnson told SunSport: The Champions League is the pinnacle of European club football.

“And with two English teams in the final, it would be a shame if the supporters couldn’t attend.

It would be great to host it here if we can. I want to help the supporters of both clubs see their team in action.

Johnsons’ intervention raised hopes that the game would be moved after UEFA was blinded by the redlist decision and left considering a U-turn.

If the match was played here, up to 15,000 fans could attend.

The UK government will grant clubs a quarantine exemption if the final remains at Atatürk.

It’s a relief for England boss Gareth Southgate, who otherwise would have had to lose Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell until four days before the June 13 opener against Croatia.

There is no problem entering Turkey, but returning English fans would have to shell out nearly 2,000 EACH before being allowed to return home.

5 Chelsea advanced to the final after beating Real Madrid 3-1 in aggregate over two matches Credit: AFP

5 Manchester City proved too good for Paris Saint-Germain as they beat the French at home and away Credit: EPA

And Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned: It means fans shouldn’t be traveling to Turkey. The FA is already in talks with UEFA.

We are very open to the organization of the final, but it is ultimately for UEFA.

We already have a record of matches with spectators and given that two English clubs are in this final we are eager to hear what UEFA is saying.

UEFA planned to allow up to 6,000 fans from each club to participate in the match, which is now expected to accommodate 25,000 spectators.

But Turkey is in the grip of a new Covid wave of the virus.

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin thanked Johnson for helping save football from the threat of the separatist Super League last month.

Legal threats from the government helped persuade the Big Six rebels to heed fan backlash and quit the $ 4.6 billion project.

Ceferin said: Boris Johnson is aware that football fans are working class. The reaction was very logical, he cared about what had happened in football, because it would affect people, of course.

5 Only seven players managed to score a treble from a CL treble

Johnson has also contacted UEFA to offer the UK as an option to host additional matches at Euro 2020, albeit in the event that there is only one additional playoff from the last 16 games at Wembley .

5 The Emirates are a possible destination where the Champions League final could take place Credit: Getty

Any final move from CL would be welcomed by Chelsea and City fans, who face a four-hour flight each way, at the cost of hotels and game tickets and now this quarantine.

Wembley is used for the play-offs finals on the Champions League centerpiece weekend.

But UEFA had been offered the use of St James Park for Euros by the FA, with other options, including the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or The Emirates.