Erdogan calls on Greeks in Constantinople to return – Report





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Greeks who once lived in Constantinople, now in Istanbul, to return to the city, according to Turkish media. In September 1955, a Turkish mob, encouraged by the authorities, launched a pogrom against the city’s Greeks, who lost their properties and most of them had to leave never to return. The newspaperSabah, who covers the issue on the front page on Friday, says Erdogan’s appeal was made at an official dinner the Turkish president hosted on Thursday for the country’s religious leaders, including Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. According to the report, the dinner, called Iftar, which is offered during Ramadan after the end of the daily fast, was “constructive” and held in a “good atmosphere”. It was at the dinner table that the Turkish leader told Patriarch Bartholomew of his wish to see the Greeks return to their ancestral city, according to the report. The 1955 pogrom against the Greeks in Constantinople The Greeks of Constantinople, now Istanbul, were a long-standing prosperous community made up mostly of merchant families. In 1955, their population was around 100,000 and they formed a large class in the city. Turkish leaders have attempted to distract public attention from the nation’s enormous economic problems, turning it against the prosperous Greek minority. On August 28, 1955, Prime Minister AdnanMenderes publicly declared that the Greek Cypriots were planning massacres against the Turkish Cypriots. In essence, the Prime Minister decided to use the Greeks as a scapegoat, turning his people against the prosperous Greeks, blaming them for all the Turks’ woes. It was, of course, a bit like Hitler had turned most Germans against the prosperous Jewish communities of Germany in the mid-1930s. The spark of rage followed the explosion of a makeshift device at the consulate of Turkey in Thessaloniki – the home where Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the modern Turkish state, was born. The terror unleashed against the Greek community in Istanbul on September 6 and 7, 1955 is very similar to Nazi Germanys Kristallnacht: a raging mob of 50,000 turned against Greek properties in the Pera district. The looting lasted until the morning of September 7, when the army intervened, as the situation was at risk of spiraling out of control. Until then, the authorities have remained apathetic – when they did not facilitate the looters in their wickedness. The Menderes Democratic Party, which controlled the unions, played a catalytic role in the riots. The mob, armed with axes, shovels, bats, pickaxes, hammers, iron feet and gasoline cans, attacked Greek stores with slogans Death to the giaourides (infidels), Break, demolish , he is giaouris, Massacre the Greek traitors, Down with Europe and March against Athens and Thessaloniki. The anger of the crowd was also not spared by some stores owned by Armenians and Jews. Men and women were raped and, according to the testimony of famous Turkish writer Aziz Nesin, many priests were forced to be circumcised, one of the victims being an Armenian priest. Sixteen Greeks lost their lives and 32 were seriously injured. In addition, the riots caused the destruction of 4,348 merchant stores, 110 hotels, 27 pharmacies, 23 schools, 21 factories, 73 churches, around 1,000 houses belonging to Greeks.

