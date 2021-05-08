Multilateralism more crucial in difficult times







On May 7, 2021, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi chairs the United Nations Security Council high-level videoconference meeting on “Maintaining International Peace and Security: Maintaining multilateralism and the United Nations-centered international system “. (Photo / Xinhua) Some countries use the concept to cover up their true unilateralism There is a need to clarify and reach consensus on what true multilateralism is at a time when some countries are trying to apply their own rules internationally in order to deceive and deceive the world, the experts said during the meeting. ” a high-level United Nations meeting on respect for multilateralism. which took place on Friday. The event, chaired by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, aimed to galvanize the efforts of all parties to maintain and practice true multilateralism to resolve pressing global issues and ensure the central role of the UN in international affairs. It is one of more than 20 meetings taking place this month as China takes over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of May. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China’s legitimate rights in the United Nations. As the first country to sign the United Nations Charter, China has defended, supported, practiced and enriched multilateralism in recent years. Just a day before the meeting, President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in which he said China will continue to support the work of the UN and Guterres. , and to defend true multilateralism. Xi also said that all countries should refrain from pursuing unilateralism and hegemony and not use multilateralism as a pretext to form small circles or stir up ideological confrontation. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the council meeting took place at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was continuing, the global economy was struggling, regional hotspot issues. remained unresolved and non-traditional security challenges such as climate change continued to emerge. “Meanwhile, bloc politics undermines the authority and effectiveness of multilateral organizations and ideological confrontation undermines the fairness and equality of multilateralism,” he told reporters during a briefing. press in Beijing on Friday. China hopes to work with all parties, including members of the UN Security Council, to use the meeting as an opportunity to reaffirm its support for multilateralism and a firm commitment to the principles and goals of the Charter of the United Nations. United Nations, the spokesperson said. Ruan Zongze, executive vice president of the China Institute for International Studies, said a few countries are actually promoting unilateralism disguised as so-called multilateralism. “The meeting is a timely and necessary opportunity for member countries to have discussions and reach consensus on maintaining true multilateralism, which must have the United Nations at heart,” Ruan said. As the world today becomes more and more fragmented with some Western countries, especially the United States, showing greater anxiety about the development of other countries, it is important to defend the multilateralism to promote globalization and achieve inclusive growth, said Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign University. Li said that while the multilateralism championed by China focuses on promoting common development and the prosperity of all nations, the “multilateralism” claimed by the United States only cares about the interests of a small circle of people. country.









