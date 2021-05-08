Pak’s hybrid regime is a betrayal of Imran Khan’s previous stance against the military





ANI | Updated: May 8, 2021 6:48 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): Although Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to cut the wings of the military in the name of democratic reform, today his Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf (PTI) has become everything he claimed to be fighting, a de facto hybrid martial law regime where ex-soldiers dominate key civilian government positions and dictate foreign policy. The military establishment has largely assumed a direct role in the management of the military. economy, politics and now the day-to-day administration of the country thanks to its now leading role in containing a new epidemic of COVID-19, writes Salman Rafi Sheikh for Asia Times. A United Nations Development Program (UNDP) report last month painted a distressing picture of the state of human development in Pakistan by noting that “powerful groups” in the country with privileges valued at around 7 percent The military, which ruled the country for half of Pakistan’s history, receives privileges of more than $ 1.7 billion in the form of ac The report further states that the Pakistani Army is “one of the largest conglomerates of business entities in the country, besides being the largest urban developer and manager in the country, with broad involvement in the construction of public projects.” In addition, the Pakistani Army Former high-ranking soldiers have achieved many high-level positions, including as ambassadors, the most recent being the appointment of retired Lieutenant-General Bilal Akbar as the country’s main envoy to Arabia. Arabia, Asia Times reported. .

Imran Khan’s PTI government continues to defend these appointments, arguing that ex-servicemen are more “disciplined” and even more “competent” than civilians. The deployment of troops to major cities to enforce COVID-19 containment measures speaks volumes about the military establishment’s closeness to its former adversary Khan, writes Sheikh. Last month, armed troops were called on to crack down the banned radical organization Tehreek. -E-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) violent protests over police failure to contain protesters who had taken several officers hostage. Had the crisis been allowed to deteriorate it would have seriously damaged political credibility and the capacities of the PTI government and gave the political opposition a new rallying point to call for Khan’s resignation and new national elections, Sheikh wrote for Asia Times. interference by the military establishment in politics, he blatantly refused to deploy his troops “against his own Pakistani compatriots” and advised the then Pakistani Muslim. The government of the League-Nawaz (PML-N) to resolve the issue through negotiations, due to the PML-N’s stubborn opposition to the political role of the army and therefore the army allowed the crisis of weakening the civilian government. A hybrid martial law regime has major implications for the political regime, noting that the military establishment has succeeded in overturning constitutional changes that have been implemented to block future military coups and democratic suspensions. The direct involvement of the military in politics has also largely reversed democracy in Pakistan. progress, even as the opposition continues to fight back. (ANI)

