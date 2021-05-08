Politics
Amid calls to ‘resign Modi’, EU-India summit is still on Quartz
European Union leaders meet in person for the first time this year at a summit in Porto, Portugal, May 7-8. On the second day, they will be joined (virtually) by a special guest: Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.
You might be wondering what Modi does and how he has the time. Conservative estimates show that more than 400,000 people test positive for Covid-19 in India every day, the single largest contribution to global infections globally. Intensive care units are running out of beds, oxygen tanks are rarer than oxygen scams, and rickshaws are being converted into ambulances. For Modi, who has been accused of fueling this humanitarian crisis by encouraging people to come together in large groups, the prospect of showing up, even virtually, at a distant summit, is particularly tricky.
Modis’ participation is a sign that he is determined to keep Indian diplomacy on track, even though asks him to resign climbing at home. Brussels and New Delhi have decided that they want to work more closely together on data privacy standards, climate change, etc. They recently launched a high-level dialogue on trade and investment, and at this summit, they will likely discuss a common strategy on China and the Indo-Pacific region, plans for COP26, and maybe more medical aid for India.
They are also supposed resuscitate the talks for a free trade agreement that dropped in 2013. In November 2020, India refused to join other Asian countries in forming the Comprehensive regional economic partnership, due to tariff disputes and tensions with China. As a result, there is a tendency in India that they have to look for business opportunities in the West, says Garima Mohan, EU-India relations expert at the US German Marshall Fund. (The EU is India’s biggest trading partner.)
Mohan believes that a bilateral investment treaty, like the one the EU recently signed with China, is more likely than a free trade agreement, as the two sides have yet to resolve disputes over the rights of the man and work, among others. The EU, she says, still feels burnt from the last time, but as it seeks to diversify supply chains away from China, it sees India as a possible alternative.
It’s not just the EU that India is courting: Modi virtually met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week to lay the groundwork for a possible free trade deal.
Modi appears determined to move forward amid a political and public health crisis. But despite his government’s best efforts, the reality is intriguing: When Indian diplomats traveled to London this week for a meeting of foreign and defense ministers ahead of the G7 summit, two members of the delegation had to isolate yourself after positive test for Covid-19.
