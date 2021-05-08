Becoming a national pilot project, PSEL Benowo produces up to 11 megawatts of electricity

KOMPAS.com – The Waste Electrical Power Plant (PSEL) at the Benowo Final Disposal Site (TPA), Surabaya, was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday (6/5/2021).

During the inauguration, President Jokowi appreciated the rapid movement of the government of the city of Surabaya (Pemkot) in the realization of the Benowo PSEL.

He said, PSEL Benowo will be done pilot project national so that other regions are invited to imitate the system used in the PSEL.

“I really appreciate this facility for transforming waste into electricity based on environmentally friendly technology. I am instructing other cities to emulate the construction of the PSEL,” Jokowi said in a press release received by Kompas. com, Saturday (08/05/2021).

The inauguration of PSEL Benowo was marked by the sound of a siren and the signing of an inscription by President Jokowi. On this occasion, the President also had time to observe directly central control room and check the waste treatment system to turn into electricity.

For information, PSEL Benowo is capable of producing up to 11 megawatts (MW) of electrical energy. In detail, 2 MW of electricity is produced by the landfill gas plant method and 9 MW from the gasification plant.

Jokowi explained that since 2018, the government has been trying to prepare a number of legal umbrellas for regions to realize PSEL installations. In fact, the desire to have this facility has existed since 2008, when he was still mayor of Solo.

“I prepared the Perpres and PP, for what? Because in my experience, processing waste into electricity is quite difficult, as I always wanted in Solo when I was mayor”, a- he explained.

The legal framework in question is Presidential Regulation No.35 of 2018 on the acceleration of the construction of waste-to-electric power plants based on environmentally friendly technology.

With the Perpres, it is hoped that local governments (pemda) will have the courage to carry out development programs.

“Because in the past the legal umbrella was not clear, the regional government struggled and was afraid to execute (the program). (Pemda) was afraid of being summoned by the prosecutor’s office, the police and the KPK, ”Jokowi said.

On this occasion, the Head of State appreciated the speed of the work of the municipality of Surabaya as the first city to have succeeded in transforming this waste treatment facility into electrical energy.

“Once again, I give two thumbs up for the government of Surabaya city, both old and new mayors. (This development) is not easy because I (have) lived it,” he said. he adds.

Besides Surabaya, there are 11 other cities designated to Perpres 35/2018, namely Jakarta, Tangerang, South Tangerang, Bekasi, Bandung, Semarang, Surakarta, Makassar, Denpasar, Palembang and Manado.

Garbage is a priority

The construction of the PSEL facilities in a number of areas is President Jokowi’s priority program. This issue has long been discussed by the president and relevant officials in a limited meeting held on July 16, 2019.

Therefore, Jokowi said that the spirit of building these facilities is not to provide electricity, but rather to solve urban problems, namely waste management.

“(PSEL) isn’t just about turning waste into electricity, it’s also about cleaning up the city. Stacked garbage can cause pollution in the form of leachate when it rains. It’s a problem for all of us, ”Jokowi explained.

Dock. Surabaya City Government Public Relations Jokowi checks the PSEL Benowo Surabaya system, Thursday (5/6/2021). Jokowi checks the PSEL Benowo Surabaya system, Thursday (5/6/2021).

Meanwhile, the mayor of Surabaya, Eri Cahyadi, who was also present, explained that the Benowo TPA had been in operation since 2001. At that time, the volume of waste entering and could be treated in the 37.4 hectare landfill reached 1,600 tonnes per day. .

“The municipal government wants to carry out the waste treatment. Thus, we increase the participation of the community with the 3R movement (reduce, reuse, and to recycle). This method reduces the amount of waste entering the Benowo TPA by up to 20%, ”said Eri.

However, his party still wants to manage waste more efficiently. To achieve this, the Surabaya City Government is working with PT Sumber Organik on the construction of the Benowo PSEL.

Besides the involvement of the private sector, Eri also said that the construction of PSEL Benowo cannot be separated from the role of the former mayor of Surabaya, Tri Rismaharini.

“We also thank Ms. Tri Rismaharini, she has guided and continues to fight tirelessly for PSEL Benowo to stand up and operate today,” Eri said.