Sessional courts designated to handle rape cases





ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday designated all sessional courts across the country as special courts to prosecute rape accused.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, in application of the powers conferred by subsection 3 of article 3 of the ordinance against rape (investigations and trials), 2020, the President of the Republic Islamic of Pakistan, in consultation with the Honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan, was pleased to appoint all judges of the sessional courts of Pakistan as special courts under the order.

According to a statement released by the Justice Ministry, special courts have been advised to adjudicate rape cases expeditiously.

This development is a stepping stone towards swift and expeditious justice for victims of rape and sexual offenses in a more humane and gender-sensitive way, the statement added.

The special court will include state-of-the-art infrastructure, audio and video recording and video link facilities.

A dedicated and gender sensitive courtroom environment for trial of rape and sexual assault cases is becoming a reality for women and children across Pakistan, he concluded.

In December, the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf introduced the anti-rape law. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet approved the legal measure in November 2020 and President Alvi signed it on December 15.

It should be remembered that special expedited courts have been proposed to hear rape cases and deliver a verdict within four months.

In addition to taking rigorous measures to contain the threat, Article 3 of the ordinance provides: The President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, establishes as many special courts throughout the country as he deems necessary to judge the planned offenses. , in consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, appoints any person a judge of the Special Court, who is or has been a judge of the sessions or a judge of additional sessions, or has been a lawyer of the High Court for a period of at least more than ten years old and not older than seventy at the time of appointment.

In addition, the President may, in consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, appoint as many additional session judges or session judges as there are special courts throughout the country as he deems appropriate.

The law gives the judges the same powers and the same competence as the tribunal of sessions, provided for by the Code. [of criminal procedure].

Posted in Dawn on May 8, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos