Pastor Johnny Enlow says Donald Trump’s ‘vision’ with ‘golden scepter’ proves he’s president





Self-proclaimed Christian prophet Johnny Enlow has said his “vision” of former Republican President Donald Trump holding a golden scepter proves Trump is still President of the United States.

Enlow described his vision in a public Facebook post on April 30. He released his vision in response to an April 29 statement from 85 Christian leaders. The four-page statement asked the prophets to apologize and explain if they had publicly predicted that Trump would become president on a specific date that had now passed.

The public apologies and explanations are not intended to be punishment, the statement said. Rather, they were intended as “an act of mature love to protect the honor of the Lord, the integrity of the prophetic ministry, and the faith of those to whom the word has been given.”

The statement said that prophets should have their future prophecies evaluated by their fellow prophets.

“Those who refuse such responsibility should not be welcome in the ministry,” he added.

Self-proclaimed Christian prophet Johnny Enlow has said his dream of former Republican President Donald Trump holding a golden scepter proves Trump is still President of the United States. In this photo, Trump holds a baseball bat while viewing exhibits at a Spirit of America display in the White House lobby on July 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Somodevilla / Getty chip

Enlow criticized the statement in his April 30 Facebook post.

“Those who refuse to disagree with God, must now be made to accept theft, under the pretext of being ‘humble enough’ to admit being wrong. How about being ‘humble enough’ to continue to be okay with God after even believers and other leaders pushing to forsake what He has clearly revealed? ”Enlow wrote.

In his post, Enlow repeatedly refers to President Joe Biden as the “thief” and the media as his co-conspirators. Enlow believes Biden stole the election thanks to an unprecedented nationwide conspiracy of widespread voter fraud. Trump, his campaign lawyers and Republican Party officials have made this claim in more than 60 court cases. Almost all of the cases were dismissed by the court due to lack of evidence.

Enlow goes on to say that in the middle of the prayer he saw a vision of Trump “sitting on a throne holding a golden scepter … [with] a golden crown on his head. He said the vision was Trump’s ‘CURRENT status from the sky’s point of view.’

“The sky does not recognize [Joe Biden] having no scepter nor wearing any crown. From the point of view of the sky, there is only the legitimacy of [Trump]. God has assigned a massive contingency of angels to this scepter and this crown. “

Because Trump had a higher vote count than Biden at the end of election night on November 3 – before states started counting their mail-in ballots – Enlow argues that Trump actually won the ballot. election, fulfilling the prophecies that he would win.

Trump lost the 2020 election by more than 7 million popular votes and 74 electoral votes. Nonetheless, a January poll showed 75% of Republicans believe Biden did not legitimately win the election.

Newsweek has contacted Enlow for comment.

