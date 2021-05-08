Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren faces opposition’s angry remark on PM Modi – The New Indian Express





Through Express press service RANCHI: Taking a strong note on Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, opposition leaders in Jharkhand claimed that Soren, in order to cover up his own failures, made a habit of criticizing the Prime Minister. Moments after briefing the Prime Minister on the situation in his state on Thursday evening, Soren tweeted that the Prime Minister had not listened to him and simply said what he had to. Leaders of the BJP state unit advised Soren to learn to respect the dignity of the post he holds. The leader of the BJP legislative party, Babulal Marandi, also asked him to work for the people rather than play politics in this time of pandemic. “Come out of your childhood and stop crying, how long are you going to hide your failures behind the central government with ‘jugaad’ technology. Come out onto the pitch and try to fix your failures, ”Marandi tweeted. Now is not the right time for politics, he added. Likewise, former CM Raghubar Das calling Soren’s statement irresponsible and reprehensible said he had developed a habit of criticizing the prime minister in order to cover up his own failures. “If Hemant Soren is not able to run the state and he cannot work without the help of the central government, then he should cede power to the center,” Das said. The intensity with which it tries to blame the central government for its own failures, if it had done for the sake of Jharkhand, then the state would not have to hide the death data that occurred in the state, he added. Das further added that whatever health facilities are visible on the ground today, it is due to the BJP’s twin-engine government in the state. According to some reports, the Prime Minister also spoke with the principal ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha about the situation related to Covid in their states.

