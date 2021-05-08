Global Islamophobia: China, India and Beyond

Through Mohamed elshekh

State-sponsored persecution and illegal vigilantism characterize the socio-political conditions of many minority Muslim communities. French senates last proposal to ban the hijab in public places and Exodus Rohingya refugees from Myanmar highlight only a few manifestations of Islamophobia in countries around the world. Laws and rhetoric against Islam and Muslims have led to violent killings, mass migration, and even genocide. These are not just isolated case studies of Islamophobia, but global trends that need to be challenged. Governments have mobilized targeted efforts against Muslim beliefs and practices, effectively rejecting international standards which safeguard religious pluralism and freedom of worship

The Uyghur genocide

Chinese governments systematically persecute Uyghur Muslims was recognized as a genocide by the United States and several other countries. According to the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crime of genocide, governments that engage in systematic oppression, ethnic cleansing or mass sterilization with the desire to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group meet the essential conditions of genocide. Millions of Uighurs have been separated from their families, sterilized and forcibly gathered in internment camps. Although President Xi Jinping describes these facilities as re-education camps and vocational training centers, indicate the opposite. Crimes against humanity are systematically carried out, subjecting the Uyghur population to forced abortions, sterilization, torture, forced labor and rape. The Chinese government has dismissed charges of genocide as sensationalism and propaganda.

China justifies the targeted crackdown on Uyghurs by saying their re-education is essential to mitigate threats of terrorism, Islamic extremism and separatist activity. The state-sponsored campaign began by discouraging burqas and veils, persecute government officials who observed Ramadan, and the sale of pork and alcohol in Muslim neighborhoods. Over the years, the government oppression of the Uyghurs has evolved into a large-scale ethnic cleansing campaign and is now what can only be described as one of the worst mass atrocities in the modern world.

Indian Citizenship Act

Hate crimes and violence against Muslims have been on the rise in India since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. According to a report by Human Rights Watch, statements by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have encouraged and even prompted violent attacks from party supporters who believe they have political protection and endorsement. The divisive rhetoric and anti-Islamic sentiment has resulted in violent and targeted campaigns against Muslim minorities suspected of selling or eating cow’s beef. Cow protection groups attacked and killed those involved in the cattle trade, with 36 Muslim victims identified between 2015 and 2018. The violent vigilantism against Muslims has remained largely unchecked, ignored and still justified by some BJP leaders.

Indian Citizenship Act, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has only consolidated and intensified the country’s growing anti-Muslim sentiment. The law offers citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, but clearly excludes Muslims. The law aims to provide asylum to communities fleeing religious persecution but explicitly ignores the millions of Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh and Hazara Shias in Afghanistan. The discriminatory law prevents Muslims from being listed in Indias National Register of Citizens (NRC), a project set up to maintain official registers of all legal citizens across the country. NRC, in association with CAA, could provide pathways to citizenship for non-Indigenous Indians of various religious backgrounds, but exclude Indian Muslims if they cannot prove their ancestry.

The perceived dichotomy between Islam and national pride

Islamophobia extends far beyond the borders of China and India. Muslim minorities in France, Germany, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and elsewhere have experienced Islamophobic discrimination to varying degrees. the United Nations Human Rights Council found this Islamophobic feelings have increased considerably. In March 2021, UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres addressed the issue of global anti-Muslim bigotry and discrimination: unfortunately, too often, stereotypes are further compounded by elements of the media and some in positions of power. Anti-Muslim bigotry is unfortunately in line with other distressing trends we see around the world. When it comes to shaping public opinion, politicians and the media are powerful actors; therefore, militarizing their rhetoric against a minority community is not only irresponsible but dangerous.

Muslims are considered foreigners regardless of their nationality. They are treated as existential threats to the governments, communities and countries in which they reside, and the evidence is clear. Uyghur Muslims in East Turkestan are forced to promise their loyalty to the Communist Party before being able to embark on the annual Hajj pilgrimage, pillar of the Islamic tradition. Muslims in India were forced to eat pork and sing National anthem by crowds and police. Likewise, Muslim women in France and Sri Lanka are fighting to make sure they can continue to wear burkas and hijabs. In almost all situations, Muslim minorities are forced to renounce their religious beliefs and publicly assert their national loyalty above all else.

These situations accentuate the widely held belief that Islam and patriotism are mutually exclusive that Muslims are opposed to notions of national pride and form a narrative where being a Muslim irremediably trumps devotion to their homeland. Seen as a threat to the fabric of socio-political structures, citizens cannot be Muslims and simultaneously assert their national identity. Such perceptions must be rejected out of hand, as the otherization of Muslim minorities allows oppression, discrimination and injustice. Whether through the use of soft power strategies such as International Day Against Islamophobiawhich aims to raise awareness of the rise of Islamophobia in the world. Financial sanctions, or any range of foreign policy tools, state-sponsored discrimination against religious minorities must be recognized, confronted and addressed in connection with the seriousness of the oppression and the crimes committed.

Mohamed elshekhis associate editor at Journal of Diplomacy and International Relations and a graduate student of the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Diplomacy and International Relations (MA) program at Seton Hall University. Mohamed is also a graduate assistant in the Internship and Career Development Office. He received his undergraduate degree in Diplomacy and International Relations and Religious Studies from Seton Hall University where he focused on the relationship between peacebuilding and religion. Newspaper.